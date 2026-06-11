ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa 'Curious' About 'What Kind of Action' She and Mark Consuelos Would Get on Dating Apps: 'It Would Be Funny to See' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to keep things fun and flirty despite being married for more than 30 years. Rebecca Friedman June 11 2026, Published 5:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have been happily married for nearly three decades, but that didn't stop them from wondering how they'd fare in today's dating app world. During the Wednesday, June 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple hilariously debated whether they would find success if they ever created dating profiles. "I haven't been on those things," Consuelos, who eloped with Ripa in 1996 after meeting on the set of All MY Children in 1995 — admitted when the topic of dating apps came up.

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'What Kind of Action Would We Get?'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked she and Mark Consuelos 'wouldn't survive' on a dating app.

Ripa, however, wasn't so sure they'd thrive in the digital dating landscape. "We wouldn't survive on a dating app. We wouldn't do well on a dating app," she said before imagining a hypothetical experiment. "Although it would be funny to see, like, if we put ourselves on dating apps just to see." "What kind of action?" Consuelos jokingly asked. "Yeah, what kind of action would we get?" Ripa replied. "Aren't you curious about that? Like, what kind of action we would get?" The actor confessed the thought had never crossed his mind before. "Uh, I am now," he quipped. "I've never really thought about it until this moment, but maybe, yeah."

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'Not That I Knew Anything About That One'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos saved himself while discussing a dating app for married men.

The conversation then turned nostalgic as the pair reflected on the early days of online dating. Ripa recalled a time when dating apps and websites were still a novelty, though she and Consuelos struggled to remember exactly which platform first came to mind. "Maybe it was Match.com," she suggested after her husband jokingly brought up Ashley Madison, the controversial website geared toward married people seeking affairs. "Not that I knew anything about that one," Consuelos joked. "Saw the documentary on it." Ripa quickly teased her husband, referencing the men exposed during the site's infamous data breach. "Yeah, they did a documentary about all the men that didn't know anything about that," she laughed.

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'Regis and Me, We Got Matched to Each Other'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin hilariously matched with each other on a dating app during an older episode of 'Live.'

The Hope & Faith actress then shared a funny memory from her early years co-hosting Live alongside the late Regis Philbin. According to Ripa, she and Philbin once filled out dating profiles as part of a segment, only to discover that an algorithm believed they were perfect for one another. "Regis and me, and we got matched to each other," she recalled. "Just because our lifestyles were too similar."

'We Would Probably Get Matched Together'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for 30 years.