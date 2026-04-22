Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Fainting' at Montreal Nightclub During 'Wild' Night Out With Mark Consuelos: 'I Couldn't Breathe'

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Kelly Ripa is looking back at one "wild" night out that didn’t exactly go as planned. During the Wednesday, April 22 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host, 55, recalled fainting at a packed nightclub in Montreal while out with husband Mark Consuelos, also 55 — and it was a moment she’ll never forget. “It was wild, and it was packed, and I just remember saying to you before I fainted, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. I’m really having difficulty,’” Ripa shared.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she 'couldn't breathe' inside of a nightclub Mark Consuelos took her to.

While she initially thought the outing had been a full-on rave, Consuelos clarified it was “a nightclub in Montreal,” though he admitted the atmosphere felt just as intense. Ripa ultimately lost consciousness during the outing, later waking up outside as her husband tried to help her recover.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos relived a 'wild' night out on 'Live.'

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'Just Feel the Music, Babe'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos misses his clubbing days.

"Then I woke up, and you were fanning me. You were like, 'Are you okay?'" she recalled, quipping that her response was obvious: "Clearly not." Consuelos, for his part, joked he didn’t immediately realize how serious the situation was. “I’m like, ‘You’ll be okay. Just feel the music, babe,’” he said, poking fun at his more seasoned “club kid” past.

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'This Is What Happens When a Club Kid Marries a Nerd'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked, 'This is what happens when a club kid marries a nerd.'

The couple laughed off the mishap, with the Hope & Faith actress adding, “This is what happens when a club kid marries a nerd. What could go wrong?” Ripa’s nightclub confession came as the pair discussed a study about midlife women embracing nightlife, with the TV personality noting that more women in their 40s to 60s are still hitting the dance floor. “Women in midlife are clubbing now more than ever,” she revealed, citing research that found 87.5 percent of participants said dancing helps them connect with themselves and others.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos playfully joked about microdosing.