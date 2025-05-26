Talk Show Goddess! Kelly Ripa's Hottest Photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Put on a Loved-Up Display
Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, proved they are among the sweetest couples in Hollywood.
In May 2024, Ripa marked their 28th anniversary with a carousel of photos on Instagram. On the cover of the post, the couple looked smitten as a topless Consuelos kissed his wife's shoulder during a relaxing beach vacation.
Ripa also showcased her slender collarbone in the snap by wearing a strapless camo-print top.
"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she captioned the post.
Stunners!
Ripa and Consuelos both dazzled in an April 2024 photo before attending the TIME100 Gala in New York City.
The mom-of-three oozed allure in a red halter-style gown with cutouts at the sides. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a dark suit with a black tie and a white inner shirt.
"Mom and Dad steppin out at #time100," she wrote in the caption.
At the event, Ripa was honored as one of the most influential people of 2024.
"Kelly is impossibly self-deprecating and would never admit it, but she is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history, and she continues to reach new heights," Anderson Cooper said of Ripa.
He added, "She wrote a best-selling memoir, started a popular podcast, and welcomed a new co-host, her husband of nearly 28 years, Mark Consuelos. Would audiences want to watch a happily married couple who've raised three genuinely good kids? Yes. The ratings are up, and Kelly has never been better."
Healthy and Fit Together
In a , Ripa put her slim physique on display in a one-piece patterned swimsuit. She posed with Consuelos, who was sporting black swim trunks with neon green stripes, near a pool area.
She wrote, "Greetings from Captains Underpants 🩱🩳 (One last swim)."
Sunny Getaway
In a February 2023 photo from a sun-soaked boat ride, Ripa posed on a boat in a bright green wetsuit that embraced her contours.
"A pic from #superbowl sunday 2018 sporting my lucky Eagles wetsuit. Gonna wear it under my winter coat this year 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅," the caption read.
S--- Back!
Ripa offered a full view of her rear in an October 2021 post for Jake Shears' special day.
"Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!" the talk show host wrote in the caption.
In the snap, both Consuelos and Shears posed topless while Ripa showed her back to the camera while sporting a one-piece swimsuit and black cover-up.
Cheeky and Steamy
The Hope & Faith actress enticingly bent over at her waist in a July 2021 daring snap, giving Consuelos the perfect view of her behind as she playfully smiled at the camera.
"When the end is in sight……😜," she shared in the caption.
Sun-Kissed!
Kelly flaunted her fit beach body in a white bikini and matching off-the-shoulder cover-up in a June 2019 photo taken by her daughter, Lola Consuelos.
"Sous le soleil avec #papa (Not pictured) 📷: @theyoungestyung," she captioned the post, confirming Mark was with them during the vacation.
Sealed With a Kiss
While in the Bahamas in May 2018, Kelly shared a sweet moment with her husband by smooching by the beach.
"Tree kissers. #cincodemayo #itsbetterinthebahamas 🇲🇽🇧🇸," she shared in the caption.
Kelly reuploaded the selfie on Instagram in May 2020, writing, "Call me crazy but i like #cincodemayo 2018 way better."
Celebrating Valentine's Day
"Oh Captain. My Captain. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Kelly captioned a February 2018 carousel, which included a snap from a sweet boat ride.