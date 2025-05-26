Talk Show Goddess! Kelly Ripa's Hottest Photos

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, proved they are among the sweetest couples in Hollywood.

In May 2024, Ripa marked their 28th anniversary with a carousel of photos on Instagram. On the cover of the post, the couple looked smitten as a topless Consuelos kissed his wife's shoulder during a relaxing beach vacation.

Ripa also showcased her slender collarbone in the snap by wearing a strapless camo-print top.

"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she captioned the post.