Talk Show Goddess! Kelly Ripa's Hottest Photos

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

At 54, Kelly Ripa still knows how to slay!

By:

May 26 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Put on a Loved-Up Display

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wed in May 1996.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, proved they are among the sweetest couples in Hollywood.

In May 2024, Ripa marked their 28th anniversary with a carousel of photos on Instagram. On the cover of the post, the couple looked smitten as a topless Consuelos kissed his wife's shoulder during a relaxing beach vacation.

Ripa also showcased her slender collarbone in the snap by wearing a strapless camo-print top.

"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she captioned the post.

Stunners!

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met in 1995.

Ripa and Consuelos both dazzled in an April 2024 photo before attending the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

The mom-of-three oozed allure in a red halter-style gown with cutouts at the sides. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a dark suit with a black tie and a white inner shirt.

"Mom and Dad steppin out at #time100," she wrote in the caption.

At the event, Ripa was honored as one of the most influential people of 2024.

"Kelly is impossibly self-deprecating and would never admit it, but she is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history, and she continues to reach new heights," Anderson Cooper said of Ripa.

He added, "She wrote a best-selling memoir, started a popular podcast, and welcomed a new co-host, her husband of nearly 28 years, Mark Consuelos. Would audiences want to watch a happily married couple who've raised three genuinely good kids? Yes. The ratings are up, and Kelly has never been better."

Healthy and Fit Together

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos briefly split before their Las Vegas wedding.

In a , Ripa put her slim physique on display in a one-piece patterned swimsuit. She posed with Consuelos, who was sporting black swim trunks with neon green stripes, near a pool area.

She wrote, "Greetings from Captains Underpants 🩱🩳 (One last swim)."

Sunny Getaway

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa showed off her fit figure in a wetsuit.

In a February 2023 photo from a sun-soaked boat ride, Ripa posed on a boat in a bright green wetsuit that embraced her contours.

"A pic from #superbowl sunday 2018 sporting my lucky Eagles wetsuit. Gonna wear it under my winter coat this year 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅," the caption read.

S--- Back!

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa shared her birthday wishes to Jake Shears in the snap.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa offered a full view of her rear in an October 2021 post for Jake Shears' special day.

"Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!" the talk show host wrote in the caption.

In the snap, both Consuelos and Shears posed topless while Ripa showed her back to the camera while sporting a one-piece swimsuit and black cover-up.

Cheeky and Steamy

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three kids together.

The Hope & Faith actress enticingly bent over at her waist in a July 2021 daring snap, giving Consuelos the perfect view of her behind as she playfully smiled at the camera.

"When the end is in sight……😜," she shared in the caption.

Sun-Kissed!

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa uploaded a candid photo from a beach vacation.

Kelly flaunted her fit beach body in a white bikini and matching off-the-shoulder cover-up in a June 2019 photo taken by her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

"Sous le soleil avec #papa (Not pictured) 📷: @theyoungestyung," she captioned the post, confirming Mark was with them during the vacation.

Sealed With a Kiss

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated Cinco de Mayo together.

While in the Bahamas in May 2018, Kelly shared a sweet moment with her husband by smooching by the beach.

"Tree kissers. #cincodemayo #itsbetterinthebahamas 🇲🇽🇧🇸," she shared in the caption.

Kelly reuploaded the selfie on Instagram in May 2020, writing, "Call me crazy but i like #cincodemayo 2018 way better."

Celebrating Valentine's Day

kelly ripa hottest photos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa showed her love for her husband in the post.

"Oh Captain. My Captain. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Kelly captioned a February 2018 carousel, which included a snap from a sweet boat ride.

