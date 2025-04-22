Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Debut Jaw-Dropping Hudson Square Studio on 'Live'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stepped into their glittering new studio on Live With Kelly and Mark. Filmed on April 14, the couple welcomed viewers into a dazzling space.
"Welcome to our brand new studio!" Ripa, 54, exclaimed, her excitement palpable. "Wowee! … What do ya think?"
"It sounds good!" Consuelos, also 54, chimed in with enthusiasm, adding that it "sounds like a stadium."
The couple shared a sentimental touch from their previous studio — a treasured glass dog statue that marks the history of their show.
"That's the one thing we took from our old studio. Our beloved studio dog," Ripa fondly recalled.
Consuelos added with a laugh, "I'm glad we brought him with us… Or her, I'm not sure. It's hard to say."
Last week, fans caught glimpses of the duo filming in a makeshift studio while eagerly anticipating this moment.
The iconic hosts immediately gave a shout-out to Live production designer, Mike Fagan, with Ripa calling him "extraordinary" for putting the studio together.
But the surprises didn't stop there. Ripa confessed that she bet against the studio's timely completion, revealing, "I got to tell you, I lost a lot of money to Mark Consuelos because I did not think we would be here today. I owe you a lot of money for sure."
Fans weren't the only ones buzzing backstage. Excitement erupted on the show's Instagram, where executive producer Michael Gelman shared his giddiness: "First time in the studio, can't wait. Getting a little nervous here!"
And the audience was loving it!
One ecstatic viewer commented, "Love love the studio!!!!!!" while another added, "The new studio looks great!!!"
Located at the Walt Disney Company's sleek new NYC headquarters at 7 Hudson Square, the state-of-the-art studio boasts three expansive spaces, promising to welcome hundreds of New Yorkers and visitors alike for live tapings.
"Noteworthy building amenities include a full-service café and coffee bar, outdoor terraces, wellness rooms, a large event space for employee gatherings, conference centers, and more," the official website reads.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams became the studio's first guest, presenting a bouquet of flowers to the dynamic duo.
This marks just the beginning as fans eagerly anticipate a dazzling roster of celebrity guests in upcoming episodes!