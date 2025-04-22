Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Debut Jaw-Dropping Hudson Square Studio on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stepped into their new ‘Live’ studio at Hudson Square.

"Welcome to our brand new studio!" Ripa, 54, exclaimed, her excitement palpable. "Wowee! … What do ya think?"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stepped into their glittering new studio on Live With Kelly and Mark. Filmed on April 14, the couple welcomed viewers into a dazzling space.

The show was filmed on the Upper West Side for decades.

"That's the one thing we took from our old studio. Our beloved studio dog," Ripa fondly recalled.

The couple shared a sentimental touch from their previous studio — a treasured glass dog statue that marks the history of their show.

"It sounds good!" Consuelos, also 54, chimed in with enthusiasm, adding that it "sounds like a stadium."

The iconic hosts immediately gave a shout-out to Live production designer, Mike Fagan , with Ripa calling him "extraordinary" for putting the studio together.

Last week, fans caught glimpses of the duo filming in a makeshift studio while eagerly anticipating this moment.

Consuelos added with a laugh, "I'm glad we brought him with us… Or her, I'm not sure. It's hard to say."

'Live' filmed in a temporary studio for a while before moving into their new one inside Disney headquarters.

But the surprises didn't stop there. Ripa confessed that she bet against the studio's timely completion, revealing, "I got to tell you, I lost a lot of money to Mark Consuelos because I did not think we would be here today. I owe you a lot of money for sure."

Fans weren't the only ones buzzing backstage. Excitement erupted on the show's Instagram, where executive producer Michael Gelman shared his giddiness: "First time in the studio, can't wait. Getting a little nervous here!"

And the audience was loving it!

One ecstatic viewer commented, "Love love the studio!!!!!!" while another added, "The new studio looks great!!!"