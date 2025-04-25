Megyn Kelly Slams Blake Lively on the Red Carpet of Time100 Gala: 'She Shouldn't Be Here'
Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back when it comes to Blake Lively being named one of Time’s 100 “Most Influential People” of the year.
Speaking to a news outlet at the Time100 Gala in NYC on Thursday, April 24, the outspoken journalist blasted the honor, saying, “It’s a ridiculous joke. She shouldn’t be here. She has no influence over anything.”
Kelly also accused the Age of Adaline actress of making what she called a “fake MeToo allegation” against It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
“She’s lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart,” Kelly claimed. “And so for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal.”
The podcast host, who was also included in the list of awardees, called out the magazine directly, saying, “Obviously, [Time is] looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong.”
Still, she admitted that Lively — along with Meghan Markle — gives her plenty of content for her podcast.
“I have a feeling [Lively is] going to be avoiding me,” Kelly joked. “I won’t be avoiding anybody. I’m good.”
As OK! previously reported, Lively was named a “titan” on this year’s Time100 list, joining the ranks of Serena Williams, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Rogan, Miuccia Prada and more. The “titans” category recognizes public figures who’ve had a major impact across different industries.
Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill wrote the tribute for Lively, praising her activism and commitment to creating change.
"I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl. The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill wrote.
She added, "She and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention."
Ifill explained that she’s careful about which celebrity donors she stays in touch with — but Lively made an impression.
“The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework,” she noted. “I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country."
Still, not everyone was sold on Lively’s spot on the list.
After the list went public, critics quickly jumped on social media, questioning the decision.
“Blake Lively has been named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025... for a donation she made to the NAACP... in 2019. Can't make this stuff up,” one user wrote.
Another slammed the choice, saying, “Why is Blake Lively even on the list? We want women with [brains], talent and integrity and Blake does not have it! Did her husband pay for this? 😬.”
“Are you f------ kidding??????????” one angry commenter posted.
Someone else wrote, “so you let @vancityreynolds pay for Blake's mention? 👎.”
Another unimpressed user added, “Lively’s spot detracts from those on the list that are deserving.”
