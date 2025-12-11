or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Hungover' on 'Live' After 'Getting Drunk' With Staffers at Work Holiday Party: 'We Had a Crazy Time'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

'Live With Kelly and Mark' hosted their annual holiday party on Tuesday, December 9.

Profile Image

Dec. 10 2025, Published 10:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa made what might be her most relatable confession yet, as she revealed during the Wednesday, December 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that she and the crew partied so hard the night before, several showed up to work "hungover."

The longtime talk show star kicked off the morning by admitting she — along with the majority of the show's staff — was recovering from their annual holiday bash, which took at Crazy Pizza in Downtown Manhattan.

"We're a little... a lot of us... some of us are hungover today," Ripa confessed at the top of the show. "I’m not gonna name any names, but we had our Live holiday party last night — and where do you take a pack of crazy people? Well, you take them to Crazy Pizza downtown."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had 'fun' celebrating the holidays with their colleagues.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had 'fun' celebrating the holidays with their colleagues.

"We had a crazy time, it was fun," she continued, as her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos agreed: "It was fun."

Ripa continued recapping her night out, stating, "The food was amazing. Everybody was festive."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Jokes Things Got 'Real Festive' at Live's Annual Holiday Party

Image of Kelly Ripa shared photos of her and Mark Consuelos partying with fellow staffers.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her and Mark Consuelos partying with fellow staffers.

"Some of us were real festive," she teased, prompting Consuelos to declare, "I know who you’re talking about."

But Ripa insisted the list was long.

"Oh no, I’m talking about multiple people. Gelman, I’m not looking at you directly, I’m just saying," she joked as Live Executive Producer Michael Gelman let out a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Kelly Ripa shared how The Bumbys were hired for entertainment at Live's holiday party.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa shared how The Bumbys were hired for entertainment at Live's holiday party.

The Hope & Faith actress went on to rave about an interesting addition to the festivities — The Bumbys, a masked duo known for analyzing people based solely on their physical attributes.

"They’re in full disguise," she explained. "They look at you and they assess who they think you are based on your appearance. And they type out [their analysis] on a card and they give you a card based on what they think, just by how you look."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Kelly Ripa said The Bumbys assessment of 'Live' Executive Producer Michael Gelman was 'shockingly accurate.'

"It is funny and accurate," she added, noting that Gelman's results were "shockingly accurate." According to Ripa, the incognito pair even teased him about his "way too skinny suits."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Teases Staffers for 'Getting Drunk' at Work Holiday Party

Image of Kelly Ripa teased 'Live' staffers for 'getting drunk' at their work holiday party.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased 'Live' staffers for 'getting drunk' at their work holiday party.

Ripa then showed photos from the evening of producers, talent bookers, the props department and even the award-winning show's announcer Déjà Vu "getting drunk."

“It was a really good time. Thank you all for coming out on a Tuesday night," she said to the ABC employees, comparing the early-evening bash to "an older kids birthday party," as it took place from 6-8 p.m.

Hungover or not, Ripa and the team powered through the broadcast with smiles on their faces — and looked good while doing it!

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.