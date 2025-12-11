Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Hungover' on 'Live' After 'Getting Drunk' With Staffers at Work Holiday Party: 'We Had a Crazy Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa made what might be her most relatable confession yet, as she revealed during the Wednesday, December 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that she and the crew partied so hard the night before, several showed up to work "hungover." The longtime talk show star kicked off the morning by admitting she — along with the majority of the show's staff — was recovering from their annual holiday bash, which took at Crazy Pizza in Downtown Manhattan. "We're a little... a lot of us... some of us are hungover today," Ripa confessed at the top of the show. "I’m not gonna name any names, but we had our Live holiday party last night — and where do you take a pack of crazy people? Well, you take them to Crazy Pizza downtown."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had 'fun' celebrating the holidays with their colleagues.

"We had a crazy time, it was fun," she continued, as her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos agreed: "It was fun." Ripa continued recapping her night out, stating, "The food was amazing. Everybody was festive."

Kelly Ripa Jokes Things Got 'Real Festive' at Live's Annual Holiday Party

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa shared photos of her and Mark Consuelos partying with fellow staffers.

"Some of us were real festive," she teased, prompting Consuelos to declare, "I know who you’re talking about." But Ripa insisted the list was long. "Oh no, I’m talking about multiple people. Gelman, I’m not looking at you directly, I’m just saying," she joked as Live Executive Producer Michael Gelman let out a laugh.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa shared how The Bumbys were hired for entertainment at Live's holiday party.

The Hope & Faith actress went on to rave about an interesting addition to the festivities — The Bumbys, a masked duo known for analyzing people based solely on their physical attributes. "They’re in full disguise," she explained. "They look at you and they assess who they think you are based on your appearance. And they type out [their analysis] on a card and they give you a card based on what they think, just by how you look."

"It is funny and accurate," she added, noting that Gelman's results were "shockingly accurate." According to Ripa, the incognito pair even teased him about his "way too skinny suits."

Kelly Ripa Teases Staffers for 'Getting Drunk' at Work Holiday Party

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased 'Live' staffers for 'getting drunk' at their work holiday party.