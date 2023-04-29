Mark Consuelos Will Likely Be Wife Kelly Ripa's Last 'Live!' Cohost, Friend Spills

Ali Wentworth, who has frequently appeared as a stand-in host on the daytime chat fest, spilled in a recent interview that she thinks the show's carousel of cohosts will end with the Riverdale actor.

"I think they know what they're doing," she explained, referring to Ripa and other producers. "And I think after having Michael Strahan and then Ryan, it's almost like a natural thing to have Mark, who by the way cohosts all the time anyway. And like, it feels like this is the final, final cohost."