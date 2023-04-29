Mark Consuelos Will Likely Be Wife Kelly Ripa's Last 'Live!' Cohost, Friend Spills
Beloved television personality Kelly Ripa has worked alongside a variety of talented cohosts, from Regis Philbin to Ryan Seacrest, but according to a friend, Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, will more than likely be the "final cohost" on Live!.
Ali Wentworth, who has frequently appeared as a stand-in host on the daytime chat fest, spilled in a recent interview that she thinks the show's carousel of cohosts will end with the Riverdale actor.
"I think they know what they're doing," she explained, referring to Ripa and other producers. "And I think after having Michael Strahan and then Ryan, it's almost like a natural thing to have Mark, who by the way cohosts all the time anyway. And like, it feels like this is the final, final cohost."
"You can't have your husband cohost, and then later somebody else. It feels like this is where it's going to be for a while. It’s my guess," Wentworth continued, before weighing in on the potential difficulties of working with your spouse.
"I think it's a tough ask because you're putting your marriage, your personal relationship, way in the spotlight," the Office Space actress — who has been married to Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos since 2001 — continued. "I mean, one of the things I'll say about my husband is that we sort of stay in our lanes, and we keep it separate."
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos 'Irritated' By Brutal Online Response After First 'Live!' Show As Cohosts
- Kelly Ripa Declares She Was 'Never Worried' About Mark Consuelos Joining Her On 'Live!' Despite Horrible Show Reviews
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Dragged For Only Taping Three 'Live' Episodes This Week
"And it's going to be interesting to see how they can juggle both having their personal life and their professional life meld in this way," Wentworth added. "I think people are excited about it. So it'll be interesting."
On Monday, April 17, Consuelos made his Live! debut as the official new cohost, one month after Seacrest announced he would be leaving the show.
His appearance was met with mixed reactions from fans, some of which called the couple out for discussing their personal lives rather than talking about "REAL social & news issues." But according to a source, this is nothing new for Ripa.
"Kelly’s been through this before — with every new co-host!" the source claimed. "If it wasn’t Mark — say it was [Ripa pal] Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Wentworth spoke with The Sun about Consuelos potentially being Ripa's final cohost.