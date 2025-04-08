Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Nearly Exposes His Bulge in Semi-Nude Photoshoot

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host, 54, stripped down and posed semi-nude for Stuart Weitzman's spring footwear campaign.

The Riverdale actor — who was announced as the fashion brand's first male global ambassador in November 2024 — flaunted his six-pack while modeling the latest shoe collection.

In one sultry shot, Consuelos ditched his clothes, solely tying a black shirt around his waist to cover his bulge. His entire body was exposed with the exception of his feet, which were dressed in black socks and oxfords.

In another photo, he wore nothing but an unzipped, oversized trench coat, black knee-high socks and loafers. The trend continued through the series of images, with Consuelos opting for just one or two pieces to cover up where necessary. He sat on the ground in just boxers and boots, jumped in the air in his underwear under a leather jacket and smiled on a chair wearing what seemed to be only white sneakers.