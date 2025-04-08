Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Nearly Exposes His Bulge in Semi-Nude Photoshoot
Mark Consuelos woke up and decided to wear nothing.
The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host, 54, stripped down and posed semi-nude for Stuart Weitzman's spring footwear campaign.
The Riverdale actor — who was announced as the fashion brand's first male global ambassador in November 2024 — flaunted his six-pack while modeling the latest shoe collection.
In one sultry shot, Consuelos ditched his clothes, solely tying a black shirt around his waist to cover his bulge. His entire body was exposed with the exception of his feet, which were dressed in black socks and oxfords.
In another photo, he wore nothing but an unzipped, oversized trench coat, black knee-high socks and loafers. The trend continued through the series of images, with Consuelos opting for just one or two pieces to cover up where necessary. He sat on the ground in just boxers and boots, jumped in the air in his underwear under a leather jacket and smiled on a chair wearing what seemed to be only white sneakers.
Kelly Ripa's husband raved over the photos in a press release from the brand.
"I love my Stuart Weitzman shoes and wear them often, whether on the show, on the red carpet or during my downtime," he said. "I look and feel my best in them, and I think this really shows in the new campaign!"
Ripa — who shares three kids, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos — saw the images as early as November 2024, when she flashed her phone lock screen to viewers on their talk show.
"Of course I thought I would show you my screensaver on my phone, which is a photo that wasn’t approved, but I think this unauthorized photo needs to be seen," Ripa, 54, said, of the image, which was a slightly different variation of the ones chosen for the campaign.
She proceeded to praise her husband's new venture into the clothing space and showed off his billboard on 54th Street and Broadway, which is "practically where [she] met him 30 years ago."
"I'm happy to announces that Mark, yes our Mark, Mark Consuelos, is the first-ever Stuart Weitzman men's global brand ambassador," Ripa gushed on the November 22, 2024, episode. "I got a hold of some of the photos from the photoshoot. Believe it or not, this man is selling shoes. That's right, shoes."
When Consuelos was first announced as the brand ambassador, he credited his wife for introducing him to the Stuart Weitzman label.
"I know the brand because of my wife, who has many blue shoeboxes in her closet. I’m honored to be thought of as the definition of the Stuart Weitzman man," he said in a November press release. "When I told her about the campaign concept of strong, sophisticated and s---, she encouraged me to go for it — and put all my hours in the gym to good use!"