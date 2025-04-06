Will Kelly Ripa Retire From 'Live?' Insider Believes Stint With Hubby Mark Consuelos 'Will Be Her Last'

Ripa burst onto the Live scene in 2001, stepping into the spotlight after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Teaming up with the late Regis Philbin, the All My Children star quickly charmed audiences with her infectious energy in Live With Regis and Kelly. But when Philbin hung up his mic in 2011, Ripa went on to navigate a series of co-hosts, each time raising the stakes of entertainment.

When Seacrest officially joined in 2017, it felt like a match made in TV heaven. Fans adored their chemistry, but as revealed in February 2023, Seacrest decided it was time to leave the Live spotlight behind.

"This is something that Kelly and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision," he shared during his farewell episode in April, surrounded by family and his then-girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.