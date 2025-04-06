Will Kelly Ripa Retire From 'Live?' Insider Believes Stint With Hubby Mark Consuelos 'Will Be Her Last'
As fans of the beloved talk show Live brace themselves for changes, all eyes are on Kelly Ripa and her next move.
Ever since Ryan Seacrest left in 2023 after a six-year stint alongside Ripa, the question has echoed in living rooms across America: Will the beloved host stick around, or is she heading toward the exit as well?
A Journey Through Time: Kelly’s ‘Live’ Legacy
Ripa burst onto the Live scene in 2001, stepping into the spotlight after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Teaming up with the late Regis Philbin, the All My Children star quickly charmed audiences with her infectious energy in Live With Regis and Kelly. But when Philbin hung up his mic in 2011, Ripa went on to navigate a series of co-hosts, each time raising the stakes of entertainment.
When Seacrest officially joined in 2017, it felt like a match made in TV heaven. Fans adored their chemistry, but as revealed in February 2023, Seacrest decided it was time to leave the Live spotlight behind.
"This is something that Kelly and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision," he shared during his farewell episode in April, surrounded by family and his then-girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.
Ripa tearfully thanked Seacrest for his years of service: "From the bottom of my heart and the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful... You are forever our family."
Such a poignant ending left viewers wondering what would come next for the morning chat show.
Is Kelly Ripa Stepping Aside or Leaning In?
With Seacrest’s heartfelt departure, many speculated whether Ripa would follow suit. But after a brief gap, she welcomed a new co-host in her hubby, Mark Consuelos!
"Kelly wasn’t going to go through that whole public search for a co-host again," an insider spilled to Closer. “Her audience loves Mark. And he’s never going to surprise her and quit — she hopes!"
With Consuelos balancing acting gigs while stepping into the role, Ripa is fine with temporary fill-ins whenever duty calls.
"Live has been a dream job for Kelly," the source added. "But I think this version with Mark will be her last… she dreams of relaxing more, vacationing, producing projects, and maybe looking after a grandkid or two."
Despite the exciting changes, Ripa hasn’t shied away from broaching the subject of retirement. In an August 2023 interview with E! News, she confessed, “I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark.”
Dawn of a New 'Live' Era?
In April, Ripa and Consuelos turned the page to a new chapter, moving from their cherished Upper West Side studio after 37 years to a modernized space at Walt Disney Company’s new NYC headquarters.
"Our kids grew up here," Consuelos fondly recalled about the old studio.
He added: "They’d come visit mom here a lot — they were always backstage, even when they were babies."
With the nostalgia of their old set fresh in their minds, Ripa reflected on how intertwined their family life has been with the studio: “They would go to All My Children with me, they would come here with me… we mean it when we say they grew up in this building.”