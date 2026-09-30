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Kelly Ripa Jokes She Has an 'Embarrassment of Riches' as Son Is Nominated Sexiest Broadway Debut Star: 'Don’t Know What to Do With All This Sexiness'

Image of Kelly Ripa said she has an 'embarrassment of riches.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said she has an 'embarrassment of riches.'

Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa joked that she has an "embarrassment of riches" when it comes to her family's history of People's Sexiest Man Alive nominations.

During the Wednesday, September 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, while discussing the nominations with her husband and former winner of the title, Mark Consuelos, she shared that their youngest son, Joaquin, has been put up for the race of the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star.

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Image of Mark Consuelos won the reader's choice category for Sexiest TV Show Host in 2023 and 2024.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos won the reader's choice category for Sexiest TV Show Host in 2023 and 2024.

"I'm gonna take you on a journey, so I want you all to go with me," Ripa began.

"I am married to one of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive," she continued.

Michael Gelman, the show's producer, jumped in: "Former."

"Former, and it doesn't matter," Ripa stated. "The title lasts forever, Gelman. Don't be jealous."

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'Runs in the Family'

Image of Micheal Consuelos made the list in 2022.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Micheal Consuelos made the list in 2022.

"And I gave birth; my oldest son was also a People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive," the Hope & Faith star shared.

Consuelos asked, "Is that true? Mikey?"

"Yep," Ripa replied. "Runs in the family."

"Now, I cannot believe this embarrassment of riches," she quipped. "But our youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, has now been nominated in People Magazine's Choice Poll as the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star Alive. I don't know what to do with all of this sexiness."

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'Calm Down, You Can't Win Every Year'

Image of Mark Consuelos said he and Kelly Ripa want Joaquin to win.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos said he and Kelly Ripa want Joaquin to win.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute. I made my Broadway debut this year as well," added Consuelos.

She told her husband, "Calm down, you can't win every year."

"Wouldn't that be amazing if we were up against each other?" the Riverdale star added, before saying he was kidding. "We want Joquin to win."

Consuelos claimed, "There is gonna be no living with him."

'It Will Really Embarrass Him'

Image of Mark Consuelos claimed he and Kelly Ripa should campaign for their son.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos claimed he and Kelly Ripa should campaign for their son.

"Oh, really? I think he's the opposite," Ripa said about the pair's son. "There's a chance he will have no idea this is happening."

"And be very embarrassed by it," Consuelos added.

"Yes. The fact that we're talking about it will really embarrass him," Ripa laughed.

"But maybe People Magazine could give us updates as it's going along. What do you think?" Consuelos asked a crew member. "See where he is, and maybe we can push him over the top. Oh, my gosh, are you kidding me? We're campaigning."

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