ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Jokes She Has an 'Embarrassment of Riches' as Son Is Nominated Sexiest Broadway Debut Star: 'Don’t Know What to Do With All This Sexiness' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa said she has an 'embarrassment of riches.' Olivia Callanan Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa joked that she has an "embarrassment of riches" when it comes to her family's history of People's Sexiest Man Alive nominations. During the Wednesday, September 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, while discussing the nominations with her husband and former winner of the title, Mark Consuelos, she shared that their youngest son, Joaquin, has been put up for the race of the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star.

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Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos won the reader's choice category for Sexiest TV Show Host in 2023 and 2024.

"I'm gonna take you on a journey, so I want you all to go with me," Ripa began. "I am married to one of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive," she continued. Michael Gelman, the show's producer, jumped in: "Former." "Former, and it doesn't matter," Ripa stated. "The title lasts forever, Gelman. Don't be jealous."

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'Runs in the Family'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Micheal Consuelos made the list in 2022.

"And I gave birth; my oldest son was also a People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive," the Hope & Faith star shared. Consuelos asked, "Is that true? Mikey?" "Yep," Ripa replied. "Runs in the family." "Now, I cannot believe this embarrassment of riches," she quipped. "But our youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, has now been nominated in People Magazine's Choice Poll as the Sexiest Broadway Debut Star Alive. I don't know what to do with all of this sexiness."

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'Calm Down, You Can't Win Every Year'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos said he and Kelly Ripa want Joaquin to win.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute. I made my Broadway debut this year as well," added Consuelos. She told her husband, "Calm down, you can't win every year." "Wouldn't that be amazing if we were up against each other?" the Riverdale star added, before saying he was kidding. "We want Joquin to win." Consuelos claimed, "There is gonna be no living with him."

'It Will Really Embarrass Him'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos claimed he and Kelly Ripa should campaign for their son.