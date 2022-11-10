Kelly Ripa Reacts To 25-Year-Old Son Michael Consuelos Making 'Sexiest Men Alive' List: 'Are You Kidding Me?!'
Kelly Ripa received quite the surprise on the Wednesday, November 9 episode of her and Ryan Seacrest's morning talk show.
The two were discussing this year's list of Sexiest Men Alive when the American Idol host showed his colleague that her and husband Mark Consuelos' eldest son, Michael, earned a spot in the accolades under the "next generation" category!
"Are you kidding me?! Give me this," she said as she took the People magazine from Seacrest and read her son's interview. "You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."
They then pointed to an old photo of Mark that pictured him at 24 years old, prompting the blonde beauty to admit, "It's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that."
Ripa then had a laugh as she read the blurb about Michael, 25, in which the budding actor said he "respects his father's work ethic," to which she laughed and quipped, "Yeah, he worked one day last week."
MARRIAGE CONFESSION: KELLY RIPA ADMITS SHE & MARK CONSUELOS 'REALLY WORKED' TO KEEP THEIR RELATIONSHIP INTACT
The mom-of-three, 52, took another look at his magazine spread and concluded, "Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful. I had no idea you were considered sexy."
"I always found his father to be sexy," the TV star added, to which Seacrest replied, "Well, apple — tree."
Michael is following in his famous parents' footsteps, having nabbed a few TV roles, including two appearances in his dad's show Riverdale, where he portrayed his dad's character as a teenager.
Ripa and Mark, 51, also share son Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21, making the spouses part-time empty nesters when college is in session. "We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she recalled. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"