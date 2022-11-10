Kelly Ripa Reacts To 25-Year-Old Son Michael Consuelos Making 'Sexiest Men Alive' List: 'Are You Kidding Me?!'

"Are you kidding me?! Give me this," she said as she took the People magazine from Seacrest and read her son's interview. "You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."

They then pointed to an old photo of Mark that pictured him at 24 years old, prompting the blonde beauty to admit, "It's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that."