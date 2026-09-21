Kelly Ripa Jokes Her Neck Ages in 'Dog Years' While Discussing Skincare: 'Yours Will Turn on You'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa offered her audience a piece of wisdom about aging.
During the Monday, September 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa shared that she and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, will participate in a segment they called "Fall for Your Skin" this week.
"Listen here, you guys, we begin Fall for Your Skin week all week long," she began, before explaining what exactly that entails. "We're gonna be looking at different ways to keep your skin healthy. And today, we are focusing on your neck."
'For Every Year You Age, Your Neck Ages 7 More Years'
"I've been saying this; nobody listens to me here, but if you listen closely, you will hear pearls of wisdom," Ripa continued as she sat up in her chair.
She added, "I have been saying this for several years now, the neck ages in dog years. For every year you age, your neck ages seven more years."
'We're Talking About Your Neck'
Consuelos then recounted a story from earlier that morning.
"So, you know how I do the cut in here, early in the morning before we come here? I do the cut in for the team, the New York local news. And it was Michelle Charlesworth," the Riverdale alum told his wife.
"Okay..." Ripa replied.
"And I was saying, you know, 'we are going to have Blair Underwood, Jeff Probst, and we're talking about your neck, your neck, Michelle,'" Consuelos continued.
"She goes, 'My neck?' I said, 'No, no, that's not...The neck in general.' And I just... I left thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, she thought I was talking about her neck.' She has a beautiful neck," he declared as the audience started to laugh.
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'All of Your Necks Will Turn on All of You'
"Yeah, she's perfect. Michelle is perfect...Perfection," the Hope & Faith actress agreed.
Ripa then went on to give Charlesworth and the Live audience a warning, "However, one day, your neck will also turn on you, Michelle. Your neck will turn, and all of your necks will turn on all of you."
"Young people are looking at me going, 'No, not my neck.' Yes, your neck. And one day you'll find yourself on a Zoom call in a turtleneck up to your nose. And you'll remember this conversation. You heard it here," she concluded.
'A Tight Core Ages Your Neck in Dog Years'
Back in March, Ripa discussed the importance of taking care of the neck area.
She and Consuelos said they're "steering clear of sit-ups," with spine surgeons claiming they are one of the worst habits for your back, as the mother of three jumped in to share a note she received from a plastic surgeon.
"Also your neck," she revealed. "The tighter your core, the worse your neck looks. Dr. [David] Rosenberg, he just says, like, a tight core ages your neck in dog years. Anyway, this is good advice from a plastic surgeon. So now I haven’t done a crunch in five years. That ended that."