Kelly Ripa, 54, Tracks Her Aging as She Completes Balance Test in High Heels on 'Live': Watch
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are aging like fine wine!
The celebrity couple, both 54, proved they're still in great physical shape during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — which was notably pre-recorded amid the co-hosts' brief summer break.
Wednesday's episode began with Ripa and Consuelos completing a balancing test meant to reveal how well their bodies have been aging.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Put Their Age to the Test
"A simple balance test may be the best way to track how you are aging," Consuelos explained as he read the first talking point of the episode.
In response, Ripa confidently declared, "I feel good about that," as she later noted how balance is one of the main things her workout instructors focus on when exercising.
"The time someone can maintain balance on one leg, particularly the non-dominant leg, showed the fastest rate of decline with age compared to other physical measures," the Riverdale actor continued, noting the "inability to perform a single leg stand for at least five seconds is a predictor of injurious falls."
Standing on your non-dominant leg for at least 10 seconds, however, "independently has lower all-cause mortality risk," he revealed.
Consuelos then suggested the husband and wife duo try the challenge themselves, which they were both able to do with flying colors.
Kelly Ripa Nails Balancing Test in High Heels!
While the test seemed easy at first, Ripa and Consuelos tried again with their eyes closed, which they said was "hard."
As Ripa completed the task in a red pencil skirt, a black long-sleeve turtleneck and high heels, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman joked, "I don't think it was meant for high heels, Kelly."
While wobbling, Ripa remained determined before taking a deep breath and trying one last time.
"Let me engage my core and do it and now I’ll close my eyes," she said, as Consuelos teasingly poked her from behind in an attempt to make her lose balance.
When Did Kelly Ripa Start Hosting 'Live'?
Ripa was born in October 1970, while Consuelos was welcomed into the world during March of the following year — making both of the talk show stars currently 54 years old.
The lovebirds later married in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children one year prior. Ripa and Consuelos proceeded to welcome three kids: Michael, 28, Lola 24, and Joaquim, 22.
Ripa has been a permanent co-host on Live since 2001, with Consuelos not starring alongside his wife until April 2023 after replacing her longtime costar Ryan Seacrest.
Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan were also Ripa's co-hosts prior to Seacrest and Consuelos' time on the talk show.