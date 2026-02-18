Kelly Ripa Warns Young Fans to Stop Getting Botox: 'You Are Going to Make Yourself Look Older'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa didn't hold back while sharing her unfiltered thoughts on Botox, warning young fans they may regret getting work done on their faces too soon. During the Wednesday, February 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, kicked off a conversation about aging and whether older adults are better at reading facial expressions than younger people. "We’re not quite there yet, we’re not grannies or grandfathers yet, but older people are better at reading people’s facial expressions than younger people," Consuelos said while reading off a sheet of paper.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Kids' Faces Are Stuck in Their Phones

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said kids are too stuck in their phones.

"That’s true. Because people, kids these days are just doing this," the Riverdale actor added while pretending to stare into a phone. "How could they read facial expressions if it’s not on TikTok or Instagram?" he snubbed. Ripa didn’t disagree, joking: "I haven’t seen a facial expression on a young person in quite some time. It’s usually just the face in the phone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa shared her unfiltered opinion on Botox.

Consuelos continued the debate, noting, "They say that’s because older adults can tap into life experiences. No, I don’t think that’s it. I think that’s because we didn’t have phones. We weren’t born into the phones." "A world of technology. Yeah, we weren’t connected to things like that," Ripa admitted. But the conversation quickly took a sharper turn when Ripa brought up cosmetic procedures.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Gives Unfiltered Opinion on Botox

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa called it 'wild' that people are 'delving into Botox younger and younger.'

"Although, I will say that the grandmas and grandpas may not be as good at reading expressions now because people, another article I read, are delving into Botox younger and younger. Which to me is wild. It’s wild. It’s like you haven’t even — life hasn’t even hit you yet," she declared. "You are going to make yourself look older. These are my opinions, again." Ripa went on to explain when she believes Botox actually makes sense. "I feel like Botox should be a thing when every one of your coworkers or all of your friend group are saying, ‘You didn’t sleep again last night, huh?’ And you got a full night of sleep. Then, that’s the time. That’s when you know it’s the time," she quipped.

Kelly Ripa Gets Botox 3 Times Per Year

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa previously admitted she gets Botox injections three times a year.