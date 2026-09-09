Kelly Ripa Returns to 'Live' After Painful Surgery Caused by 'Good-Bad Habit'

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Kelly Ripa has finally returned to Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, September 8, after taking some time off to recover from gum graft surgery. The 55-year-old host admitted she was trying to change her dental habits after the treatment. "I’m retraining myself. I host a morning show. I know when there’s bad dental hygiene involved. It’s a good-bad habit, or a bad-good habit," Ripa said. Ripa reunited with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, and shared an update on her recovery exclusively with People.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa discussed her recovery after undergoing gum graft surgery.

Ripa gave an update on how she was feeling after the surgery. "I’m so much better," she said. Ripa also recalled what her dentist told her after she continued putting off the procedure. She revealed, "It was fine. It was definitely necessary. I delayed it for five years. I really did because I was like, 'I’ll wait until I retire.' And then, eventually my dentist was like, 'Okay, now we have to finish it.'"

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Kelly Ripa Opened Up About Her Recovery

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos joked about Kelly Ripa’s habit of ignoring instructions.

Ripa returned to the show after six weeks and spent part of her break on vacation while admitting that having stitches in her mouth was "a little strange." "She doesn’t follow instructions very well," Consuelos told People about his wife. Ripa also admitted she had trouble staying quiet during her recovery. "Oh, I was talking the whole time," she said. "I was talking like crazy. He was like, 'You’re not supposed to be talking.' I’m like, 'I’m fine!' It did look weird, though, when I talked," she added. Her recovery also led to an amusing moment with her producers. "What was funny, a few of my producers said, 'You just need to take the cotton out, take the cotton out from under your lower lip.' And I was like, 'There is no cotton. That is just swelling. That’s why I’m not at work today,'" Ripa recalled.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa opened up about the dental routine that contributed to her gum recession.

Ripa said her dental habits played a role in why she needed the surgery. She had spent years "over brushing" and "over flossing" her teeth. Consuelos even joked that his wife takes her dental routine seriously, as it could take her five minutes to brush her teeth. Ripa admitted she was now trying to change her habits. "I’m getting better," she said. As per the Cleveland Clinic, the procedure can help protect exposed tooth roots and reduce sensitivity.

Mark Consuelos Shared Updates While She Recovered

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos first revealed Kelly Ripa’s gum graft surgery on July 27th while explaining her absence from 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'