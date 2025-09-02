ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos and His Look-alike Son Joaquin, 22, Go Shirtless During Family Vacation With Kelly Ripa and Kids: Photos Source: MEGA; Live with Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially back from summer break — with lots of new memories! The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts returned for the daytime talk show's 38th season on Tuesday, September 2, after a summer of pre-recorded episodes and staggered absences on behalf of both Ripa and Consuelos. During the show's opening monologue following its return after Labor Day, Ripa shared a few special photos from their family vacation with kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin Show Off Their Summer Bodies

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and his son Joaquin looked like twins in a shirtless selfie.

"I have a few vacation photos that I will bore you with," the blonde beauty stated. In one of the images, Mark and Kelly's youngest son looked more like the Riverdale actor's twin than his child as they posted shirtless by a body of water. The snap showcased Joaquin's toned abs as he and Mark sported similar smiles and both appeared to have freshly emerged from a swim. Kelly, on the other hand, covered up in a green bathing suit and black sunglasses. When showing viewers the picture, Kelly jokingly called Joaquin their "newborn baby" who is now "the largest one" of their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Snaps From Summer Vacation

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos played tennis with their daughter, Lola, over the summer.

Another picture showcased a selfie of Kelly and Mark playing tennis with their daughter, Lola, who smiled in the center of the snap as her mom and dad held up their rackets. "Let me tell you something," Kelly declared while flashing the photo at the camera. "I maintained my status as the worst tennis player that place has ever seen. I am terrible." "It’s so much fun I don’t care that I suck," she noted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa snapped several selfies over summer vacation.

"All of these vacation photos are selfies, I’d like to point out," Kelly mentioned. "Because no one else likes to take a vacation photo." Flipping through her pages of printed out pictures, Kelly continued: "Our eldest son, Michael, managed to have three days off from work. He works all summer so he’s got kind of a grinding schedule. But he had three days off. We were all very excited to see him."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Vacation With All 3 Kids

Source: Live with Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's son Michael was able to get 'three days off' from work for family vacation.