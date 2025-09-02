or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > mark consuelos
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos and His Look-alike Son Joaquin, 22, Go Shirtless During Family Vacation With Kelly Ripa and Kids: Photos

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and Mark Consuelos with his son Joaquin.
Source: MEGA; Live with Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Profile Image

Sept. 2 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially back from summer break — with lots of new memories!

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts returned for the daytime talk show's 38th season on Tuesday, September 2, after a summer of pre-recorded episodes and staggered absences on behalf of both Ripa and Consuelos.

During the show's opening monologue following its return after Labor Day, Ripa shared a few special photos from their family vacation with kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin Show Off Their Summer Bodies

Image of Mark Consuelos and his son Joaquin looked like twins in a shirtless selfie.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and his son Joaquin looked like twins in a shirtless selfie.

"I have a few vacation photos that I will bore you with," the blonde beauty stated. In one of the images, Mark and Kelly's youngest son looked more like the Riverdale actor's twin than his child as they posted shirtless by a body of water.

The snap showcased Joaquin's toned abs as he and Mark sported similar smiles and both appeared to have freshly emerged from a swim.

Kelly, on the other hand, covered up in a green bathing suit and black sunglasses.

When showing viewers the picture, Kelly jokingly called Joaquin their "newborn baby" who is now "the largest one" of their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Snaps From Summer Vacation

Phot of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos played tennis with their daughter Lola over the summer.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos played tennis with their daughter, Lola, over the summer.

Another picture showcased a selfie of Kelly and Mark playing tennis with their daughter, Lola, who smiled in the center of the snap as her mom and dad held up their rackets.

"Let me tell you something," Kelly declared while flashing the photo at the camera. "I maintained my status as the worst tennis player that place has ever seen. I am terrible."

"It’s so much fun I don’t care that I suck," she noted.

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa snapped several selfies over summer vacation.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa snapped several selfies over summer vacation.

"All of these vacation photos are selfies, I’d like to point out," Kelly mentioned. "Because no one else likes to take a vacation photo."

Flipping through her pages of printed out pictures, Kelly continued: "Our eldest son, Michael, managed to have three days off from work. He works all summer so he’s got kind of a grinding schedule. But he had three days off. We were all very excited to see him."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Vacation With All 3 Kids

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's son Michael was able to get 'three days off' from work for family vacation.
Source: Live with Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's son Michael was able to get 'three days off' from work for family vacation.

"But nobody was more excited to see him than Lena the dog," she added of her and Mark's adorable pup. "And I think she thought he was you because you left and she was bereft."

Mark somewhat disagreed, as he stated: "Those dogs know. Smells, sounds... he does sound like me though."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.