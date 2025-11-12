or
'He Loves Me!': Kelly Ripa Excitedly Gasps After Husband Mark Consuelos Passes Viral 'Relationship Test'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996.

Profile Image

Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa loves to keep Mark Consuelos on his toes!

The longtime talk show host put her and Consuelos' nearly 30-year marriage to the test during the Wednesday, November 12, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa was pleasantly surprised by the Riverdale actor's response after she tested out the viral "bird theory" on her husband during the show.

Kelly Ripa Tests Viral 'Bird Theory' on Mark Consuelos

Image of Kelly Ripa tried out a new 'relationship test' on her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa tried out a new 'relationship test' on her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The loving moment occurred after Ripa introduced a "new relationship test," where one partner tells the other they saw a bird. The partner's response supposedly indicates how strong their feelings are and how invested they are in the relationship.

Without giving too much information about the test to Consuelos, Ripa informed her husband that she "saw a bird this morning."

"Oh, you did? What kind of bird?" Consuelos replied.

Excitedly gasping, Ripa cheered: "Oh my gosh, he loves me."

Seeming a bit confused as to how his response confirmed the decades of love he's devoted to Ripa, Consuelos admitted, "Yeah, I do. That was the easiest [test]."

Image of Kelly Ripa got excited when Mark Consuelos passed the 'bird theory.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa got excited when Mark Consuelos passed the 'bird theory.'

Finally providing Consuelos with a bit more context, Ripa read a therapist's summary of how the trend "involves mentioning a bird sighting in a casual conversation."

"If you mention to your partner that you saw a bird and they ask you a simple follow-up question, that means that they are interested in you, they are intensely listening to you, they love you," she explained.

Playing devil's advocate, Consuelos suggested, "Or they like birds."

Kelly Ripa

Image of Mark Consuelos tried the theory out on Kelly Ripa — except he talked about sports.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos tried the theory out on Kelly Ripa — except he talked about sports.

Trying to prove her point, Ripa continued, "They see you. You’ve been seen by this person. But people that say 'I saw a bird this morning’ and get a tepid response of ‘OK,’ they’re just not that into you."

Consuelos ultimately found the theory to be "a good test," as Ripa joked that people who don't pass the trend "apparently should file for divorce right away!"

"Break up with them," the Husband for Hire actor quipped, with Ripa declaring, "Immediately!"

Mark Consuelos Tests Kelly Ripa With Comment About Sports

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

The conversation caused Consuelos to wonder what question a husband could ask their wife "that would be the same thing," as he admitted the bird theory "feels more" like what a woman would say to a man.

"Any question at all. We would love it," Ripa confidently responded.

After Live's executive producer Michael Gelman suggested the topic of sports, Consuelos told Ripa he was "really bummed about the Buccaneers."

"Oh no, what happened?" Ripa asked, acting concerned, as the dad-of-three exclaimed: "There you go! You do that."

The Hope & Faith actress assured her husband that she has "great empathy" for when his favorite NFL team loses.

