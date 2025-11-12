'He Loves Me!': Kelly Ripa Excitedly Gasps After Husband Mark Consuelos Passes Viral 'Relationship Test'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Tests Viral 'Bird Theory' on Mark Consuelos

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa tried out a new 'relationship test' on her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The loving moment occurred after Ripa introduced a "new relationship test," where one partner tells the other they saw a bird. The partner's response supposedly indicates how strong their feelings are and how invested they are in the relationship. Without giving too much information about the test to Consuelos, Ripa informed her husband that she "saw a bird this morning." "Oh, you did? What kind of bird?" Consuelos replied. Excitedly gasping, Ripa cheered: "Oh my gosh, he loves me." Seeming a bit confused as to how his response confirmed the decades of love he's devoted to Ripa, Consuelos admitted, "Yeah, I do. That was the easiest [test]."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa got excited when Mark Consuelos passed the 'bird theory.'

Finally providing Consuelos with a bit more context, Ripa read a therapist's summary of how the trend "involves mentioning a bird sighting in a casual conversation." "If you mention to your partner that you saw a bird and they ask you a simple follow-up question, that means that they are interested in you, they are intensely listening to you, they love you," she explained. Playing devil's advocate, Consuelos suggested, "Or they like birds."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos tried the theory out on Kelly Ripa — except he talked about sports.

Trying to prove her point, Ripa continued, "They see you. You’ve been seen by this person. But people that say 'I saw a bird this morning’ and get a tepid response of ‘OK,’ they’re just not that into you." Consuelos ultimately found the theory to be "a good test," as Ripa joked that people who don't pass the trend "apparently should file for divorce right away!" "Break up with them," the Husband for Hire actor quipped, with Ripa declaring, "Immediately!"

Mark Consuelos Tests Kelly Ripa With Comment About Sports

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.