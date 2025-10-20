Why 'Terrified' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Thought 'Something Bad Happened' After Sleeping Through Emmys Win
Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were startled in their sleep over the weekend.
The married couple woke up in a state of panic after snoozing through their Emmys win and waking up to several missed messages on both of their phones.
During the Monday, October 20, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the co-hosts reacted to their 2025 Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series while flaunting their shiny new statue in front of the show’s live studio audience.
While the couple couldn’t be happier about winning the special honor, they were initially triggered by the entire situation.
"We had a lot going on. Friday was a very, very busy day," Ripa explained while admitting she and Consuelos skipped out on the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., and instead were "sound asleep" in their $27 million New York City townhouse.
Ripa noted, "We went to bed early — I was asleep by 8:45 p.m. and I think [Mark] was probably out by 9 p.m."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Woke Up to '70 Text Messages'
At some point during their slumber, Ripa and Consuelos were woken by their dog, Lena, "because she hadn't been out for her night pee."
At this point, the All My Children costars grabbed their phones to "illuminate the room" when they were met with notifications from "70 text messages."
"To us, [that] means that something bad has happened to one of our parents, So we are, of course, terrified to click," Ripa added, recalling her and Consuelos' pure state of panic.
- Kelly Ripa Tells Victoria Beckham Their Husbands Have 'So Much in Common': 'It's Horrifying'
- Kelly Ripa Admits She Only Listens to 'Murder Podcasts' While Grocery Shopping: 'Nothing Makes You Move Quicker'
- Maya Rudolph Had 'Chills' During Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live': 'It Was Crazy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Consuelos calmed down quickly after realizing the messages were all from their colleagues, Ripa's most recent message was from their youngest son, Joaquin, 22.
"I was like, 'Oh no, something bad has happened,'" Ripa said.
Fortunately, Joaquin was simply asking his mom "to send him a picture of him with long, curly hair."
"And then [Mark] said, ‘Hey, we won an Emmy!'" Kelly exclaimed.
Kelly Ripa Reveals Emmys Good Luck Charm
Sleeping through the Daytime Emmy Awards has proven to be good luck for the husband and wife of nearly 30 years.
"We only win Emmys when we’re asleep!" Kelly quipped, reflecting on her and Mark's 2024 Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. "Last year, we were sound asleep and we won an Emmy. So this is proof that we need to be put to bed on Emmy night. We need to be put to sleep if we are going to win."