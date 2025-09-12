ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Brags About Cheap Cost of Her and Mark Consuelos' Wedding: '$174 and We've Been Married Almost 30 Years' Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in May 1996. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 12 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are clear proof that you can't put a price on love. The married co-hosts recalled their iconic May 1996 Las Vegas elopement during the Friday, September 12, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as Ripa emphasized how the length and uniqueness of one's vows doesn't signify the strength of a marriage. During the discussion, the blonde beauty noted how her and Consuelos' nuptials at Vegas' Chapel of the Bells cost less than $200 — a stark comparison to the thousands people spend on weddings today.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said her and Mark Consuelos' wedding only cost $174.

Ripa and Consuelos were discussing how some brides pay up to $1,000 for someone to simply write their vows when the Hope & Faith actress emphasized that there's no need to spend a fortune on tying the knot. "Our wedding was $174 and we've been married almost 30 years," Ripa announced, as the crowd applauded the impressive longevity of the lovebirds' marriage. (In 2022, Ripa claimed the price of her and Consuelos' wedding was $179.) "You don’t need to declare stuff that the rest of us don't know what you're talking about," she said, encouraging couples to ditch the drawn-out mushy vows that tend to contain personal tidbits about their relationship. "It's always like inside jokes between the bride and the groom, and I'm always spellbound as to what any of it means." "Right? I'm usually sleeping," Consuelos quipped.

Mark Consuelos Reads AI-Generated Vows to Wife Kelly Ripa

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said you don't need to spend thousands on wedding planning.

Offering an affordable option for vow-making, Consuelos suggested using AI to draft something for free. "Rather than spending hours agonizing over pouring your heart out on a piece of paper or blowing big bucks and hiring a human … busy and frugal fiancées are turning to technology," Consuelos said, reading a prompt about the talking point. As part of the segment, the Riverdale actor "put a small prompt in the AI generator" asking it to "write a short vow renewal" about himself and Ripa while making it "funny" and including "something about [our] dog Lena."

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

Reading the fake vows out loud, Consuelos said: "Kelly … I still can't believe I landed you. I'm pretty sure Lena can't either." "I vow to keep loving you, laughing with you, and pretending not to be scared of how organized you are," he expressed before pausing. "See, that's where they get — you're very organized, but that's not something that I would tell it." In response, Ripa admitted: "I've become organized because you have forced me to. I’ve willed myself to become organized."

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.