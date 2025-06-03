Kelly Ripa Thinks Husband Mark Consuelos 'Looks Like a Rottweiler': Watch
Kelly Ripa thinks her husband, Mark Consuelos, is fur-ociously adorable!
During the Tuesday, June 3, episode of the couple's talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark, the blonde beauty informed viewers about her theory that the Riverdale actor's face resembles that of a Rottweiler.
Kelly Ripa's 'Lookalike' Pup Passed Away
Ripa made the comparison while discussing a talking point about pets looking like their owners, as she sadly reminded viewers that her "lookalike passed away."
The daytime talk show star had been referencing the couple's late 17-year-old dog, Chewie, who passed away back in February.
"We did look a lot alike. Your lookalike is still alive and kicking," Ripa told Consuelos, referring to their surviving pup, Lena.
Kelly Ripa Compares Mark Consuelos to a Rottweiler
A bit later in the conversation, the mom-of-three informed her husband, "I think you look a lot like a Rottweiler," as she asked Live's studio audience to chime in while Consuelos made cute puppy faces at the camera.
Doubling down on her comparison, Ripa exclaimed, "He does! Looks like a Rottweiler, don't you think? Look, look at this man, look into the camera," while ordering Consuelos to look into the lens.
Agreeing with his wife, , "I've got Rottweiler energy," as his wife flirtatiously repeated, "big Rottweiler energy."
During the conversation, Ripa also put Consuelos on blast as she called him out for being the "man who takes his dog to restaurants" after being hesitant to adopt Lena in the first place.
Mark Consuelos Brings Dog Lena Out to Eat
Live then put a photo of Consuelos sitting side by side with his black pooch in a booth at an eatery.
"The man who did not want this dog now carries her in a purse to restaurants," Ripa mocked, emphasizing: "It's a purse."
Mark Consuelos Confuses Kelly Ripa by Calling Their Dog 'Baby'
While on the topic of pets, the All My Children actor opened up about how Ripa and their dog sometimes get confused about who Consuelos is directing his affectionate greetings toward.
"I've got to be careful now, because if the two of you are in the kitchen, and I walk into the kitchen and say, 'Hey baby,'" Consuelos explained, as Ripa interjected, "I realize he's not talking to me!"
Ripa and Consuelos bring their hilarious sense of humor to the small screen every weekday at 9 a.m. from Live With Kelly and Mark's studio in New York City.