or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Photo to Welcome Home Their New Puppy After Rescue Dog Was Treated for Health Issue

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated bringing home their new puppy.
Source: MEGA: @PETRESQINC/INSTAGRAM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated bringing home their new puppy.

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos finally welcomed their newest furry family member home.

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts were able to let the rescue puppy into their New York City penthouse after he received treatment for a health issue that delayed the adoption process.

Article continues below advertisement

'Welcome Home Javi'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed for the snap outside of their home.
Source: @PETRESQINC/INSTAGRAM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed for the snap outside of their home.

On Tuesday, October 20, Ripa reposted a sweet photo of the married couple to her Instagram Stories, while they stood in front of their home, embracing Javi.

"Welcome Home, Javi," the New Jersey nonprofit Pet ReqQ Inc., from which the couple adopted the dog, captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have another dog named Lena.
Source: @KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have another dog named Lena.

The mother-of-three followed up the post with another snap of Consuelos holding their newest addition. She captioned the pic, "@instasuelos ❤️'s Javi.”

Ripa also shared a photo of the pair’s older pup, Lena, whom they adopted in 2020, reuniting with her new little brother.

"When Javi met Lena part 2," she wrote over the adorable pic.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Rescue Dog Had to Be Treated for a Health Issue

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared that Javi had a 'parasite' that needed treatment.
Source: @KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared that Javi had a 'parasite' that needed treatment.

As OK! previously reported, Ripa shared that their new dog was undergoing treatment for a "parasite" on October 18, while attending the Broadway opening night of Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre.

"We don’t have him yet because he had a little bit of a health issue," she said.

"A parasite," Consuelos added. "So they’re treating it and then he’s going to come."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Met Their New Pup on 'Live'

Image of Kelly Ripa joked that she was 'nesting' to prepare for Javi.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa joked that she was 'nesting' to prepare for Javi.

The update comes about a week after the duo announced they adopted the dog, who was brought to their show as part of its Adopt a Dog Week.

The Riverdale actor immediately fell in love with Javi when he carried him into the studio during the October 12 episode. The pup settled into Consuelos' arms and even fell asleep as the couple went on with the show.

By the following morning, the pair had made the adoption official. "We have news: We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos announced on the October 13 show.

"We have a new baby!" Ripa exclaimed about their new dog.

At the time, they shared the pup had not moved into the couple’s home yet, as they are waiting for him to receive a few medical tests. But Ripa admitted she was already preparing for his arrival.

"We are like expectant parents," she claimed. "I started nesting last night. I couldn’t sleep. I started making a nest."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.