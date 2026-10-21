PHOTOS Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Photo to Welcome Home Their New Puppy After Rescue Dog Was Treated for Health Issue Source: MEGA: @PETRESQINC/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated bringing home their new puppy. Olivia Callanan Oct. 21 2026, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'Welcome Home Javi'

Source: @PETRESQINC/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed for the snap outside of their home.

On Tuesday, October 20, Ripa reposted a sweet photo of the married couple to her Instagram Stories, while they stood in front of their home, embracing Javi. "Welcome Home, Javi," the New Jersey nonprofit Pet ReqQ Inc., from which the couple adopted the dog, captioned the upload.

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Source: @KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have another dog named Lena.

The mother-of-three followed up the post with another snap of Consuelos holding their newest addition. She captioned the pic, "@instasuelos ❤️'s Javi.” Ripa also shared a photo of the pair’s older pup, Lena, whom they adopted in 2020, reuniting with her new little brother. "When Javi met Lena part 2," she wrote over the adorable pic.

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The Rescue Dog Had to Be Treated for a Health Issue

Source: @KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared that Javi had a 'parasite' that needed treatment.

As OK! previously reported, Ripa shared that their new dog was undergoing treatment for a "parasite" on October 18, while attending the Broadway opening night of Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre. "We don’t have him yet because he had a little bit of a health issue," she said. "A parasite," Consuelos added. "So they’re treating it and then he’s going to come."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Met Their New Pup on 'Live'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa joked that she was 'nesting' to prepare for Javi.