Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Photo to Welcome Home Their New Puppy After Rescue Dog Was Treated for Health Issue
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos finally welcomed their newest furry family member home.
The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts were able to let the rescue puppy into their New York City penthouse after he received treatment for a health issue that delayed the adoption process.
'Welcome Home Javi'
On Tuesday, October 20, Ripa reposted a sweet photo of the married couple to her Instagram Stories, while they stood in front of their home, embracing Javi.
"Welcome Home, Javi," the New Jersey nonprofit Pet ReqQ Inc., from which the couple adopted the dog, captioned the upload.
The mother-of-three followed up the post with another snap of Consuelos holding their newest addition. She captioned the pic, "@instasuelos ❤️'s Javi.”
Ripa also shared a photo of the pair’s older pup, Lena, whom they adopted in 2020, reuniting with her new little brother.
"When Javi met Lena part 2," she wrote over the adorable pic.
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Delayed From Welcoming Home New Rescue Dog as He's 'Treated' for Parasite
- Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos After He Admits to Having 'Weird Bond' With Dog Lena: 'I Would Say Codependency'
- 'We Never Did This With Our Kids': Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Admit They Say Bye to Their Dog Lena Every Time They Leave the House
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The Rescue Dog Had to Be Treated for a Health Issue
As OK! previously reported, Ripa shared that their new dog was undergoing treatment for a "parasite" on October 18, while attending the Broadway opening night of Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre.
"We don’t have him yet because he had a little bit of a health issue," she said.
"A parasite," Consuelos added. "So they’re treating it and then he’s going to come."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Met Their New Pup on 'Live'
The update comes about a week after the duo announced they adopted the dog, who was brought to their show as part of its Adopt a Dog Week.
The Riverdale actor immediately fell in love with Javi when he carried him into the studio during the October 12 episode. The pup settled into Consuelos' arms and even fell asleep as the couple went on with the show.
By the following morning, the pair had made the adoption official. "We have news: We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos announced on the October 13 show.
"We have a new baby!" Ripa exclaimed about their new dog.
At the time, they shared the pup had not moved into the couple’s home yet, as they are waiting for him to receive a few medical tests. But Ripa admitted she was already preparing for his arrival.
"We are like expectant parents," she claimed. "I started nesting last night. I couldn’t sleep. I started making a nest."