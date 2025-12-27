Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Strict Policy on 'Live' Set

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want everyone to check their attitude at the door of Live With Kelly & Mark. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the couple opened up about their strict "no a------" policy that ensures a jovial atmosphere on set.

Source: @LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos promote positivity on ‘Live With Kelly & Mark.’

Consuelos shared a laugh while explaining the origin of this rule. "It comes from working with a------," he said. The couple emphasizes maintaining a light, bright, and positive environment, especially during the busy holiday season.

Source: MEGA Their rule helps maintain a fun atmosphere on the show.

Ripa revealed that this approach dates back to her time on Hope & Faith, the ABC sitcom she starred in alongside Faith Ford. “We very quickly became super aligned,” she said, recalling how both she and Ford worked with great people. “If any person ever showed up and was not there with the full spirit of we’re going to have fun and make this easy, we didn't accept it."

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa doesn’t tolerate BS on set.

She added, “It’s a hard job. Putting on a sitcom is hard in front of a live audience. The crew, the cast, everybody busts their b---. If there are any agitators, we just didn’t tolerate it. You either get on the side of peace or get going!" Consuelos confirmed that the positive vibes carry over to their daytime show, stating, "We don't have that here at Live."

In the interview, Ripa also touched on her decision to step back from acting. "It’s not that I don’t appreciate it, it’s not that I don’t love it," she explained. "But I really am devoted to this show and my [‘Let's Talk Off Camera’] podcast."

With three adult kids to support and their daughter Lola starting her music career in London, Ripa values being present for her family.

Source: MEGA Lola Consuelos is currently pursuing her music career.