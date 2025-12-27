Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Strict Policy on 'Live' Set
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want everyone to check their attitude at the door of Live With Kelly & Mark.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the couple opened up about their strict "no a------" policy that ensures a jovial atmosphere on set.
Consuelos shared a laugh while explaining the origin of this rule. "It comes from working with a------," he said. The couple emphasizes maintaining a light, bright, and positive environment, especially during the busy holiday season.
Ripa revealed that this approach dates back to her time on Hope & Faith, the ABC sitcom she starred in alongside Faith Ford.
“We very quickly became super aligned,” she said, recalling how both she and Ford worked with great people. “If any person ever showed up and was not there with the full spirit of we’re going to have fun and make this easy, we didn't accept it."
She added, “It’s a hard job. Putting on a sitcom is hard in front of a live audience. The crew, the cast, everybody busts their b---. If there are any agitators, we just didn’t tolerate it. You either get on the side of peace or get going!"
Consuelos confirmed that the positive vibes carry over to their daytime show, stating, "We don't have that here at Live."
In the interview, Ripa also touched on her decision to step back from acting. "It’s not that I don’t appreciate it, it’s not that I don’t love it," she explained. "But I really am devoted to this show and my [‘Let's Talk Off Camera’] podcast."
With three adult kids to support and their daughter Lola starting her music career in London, Ripa values being present for her family.
Consuelos and Ripa first crossed paths on the soap opera All My Children, leading to their secret marriage in 1996.
"If you would've asked me a week before I got married and said, 'When do you think you're going to get married?,' I would be like, 'I don't know, maybe never, or 10 years or 15 years from now. And I was 25 years old," Consuelos revealed while appearing on the September 15 episode of the "Skinny Confidential" podcast.
"I broke up with her because I was dumb, and it was the most agonizing week of my life and I just knew I never wanted to feel like that," he added, explaining that he instantly regretted the decision. "I've never felt like that in my life."