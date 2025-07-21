Kelly Ripa Says 'This Job' Holds Her Back 'a Lot' After Asking Oprah Winfrey If She Should 'Step Away' From 'Live'

Ripa's comment occurred at the beginning of the Monday, July 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as the married couple detailed what they did over the weekend to the audience.

"We had a nice weekend," Consuelos informed the crowd, as Ripa boasted about how she experienced "two days of sunshine in a row out on Long Island."

"I didn’t know what to make of it," she quipped, referring to how those living in the New York City area feel it is constantly raining on the weekends and only nice during the work week.

Recalling what they did by the shore, Ripa and Consuelos said they "went for some sunset walks on the beach" with their adorable dog Lena.