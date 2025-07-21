or
Kelly Ripa Says 'This Job' Holds Her Back 'a Lot' After Asking Oprah Winfrey If She Should 'Step Away' From 'Live'

Photo of Kelly Ripa.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa has been hosting 'Live' for 25 years.

By:

July 21 2025, Updated 5:29 p.m. ET

Has Kelly Ripa grown tired of her day job?

The famed television personality jokingly discussed how Live With Kelly and Mark gets in the way of her and husband Mark Consuelos' summertime desires less than one week after she asked pal Oprah Winfrey for advice on whether it was time to "step away" from her daytime talk show after 25 years.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Spend Weekend by the Beach

kelly ripa job holds back oprah winfrey step away live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos started hosting 'Live' with Kelly Ripa in April 2023.

Ripa's comment occurred at the beginning of the Monday, July 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as the married couple detailed what they did over the weekend to the audience.

"We had a nice weekend," Consuelos informed the crowd, as Ripa boasted about how she experienced "two days of sunshine in a row out on Long Island."

"I didn’t know what to make of it," she quipped, referring to how those living in the New York City area feel it is constantly raining on the weekends and only nice during the work week.

Recalling what they did by the shore, Ripa and Consuelos said they "went for some sunset walks on the beach" with their adorable dog Lena.

Kelly Ripa Wishes She and Mark Consuelos Would Go to the Beach 'More Often'

kelly ripa job holds back oprah winfrey step away live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gushed over their weekend at the beach.

"It’s so funny because we never go to the beach. We went to the beach and I have so many friends — like Jeffrey Dean Morgan DM'd me [saying], ‘enjoy your vacation,'" Ripa explained about how her simple weekend in Long Island made it seem like her and Consuelos were away together.

Emphasizing how it was "literally just a day at the beach," Ripa admitted it "was so nice" and told Consuelos they should "do that more often."

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Snubs 'Live' During Show

kelly ripa job holds back oprah winfrey step away live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked about her 'job' holding her back from being at the beach 'more often.'

"What’s holding us back?" Consuelos asked rhetorically, appearing to mean nothing was stopping them, though Ripa disagreed.

"Well, this job. This job holds us back a lot," Ripa quipped before the Riverdale actor moved on to discuss this week's weather forecast.

Oprah Winfrey Tells Kelly Ripa Not to Retire

kelly ripa job holds back oprah winfrey step away live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Oprah Winfrey encouraged Kelly Ripa not to retire yet.

Ripa's subtle joke comes less than one week after she asked Winfrey during her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast whether she should retire from being a daytime talk show star.

"I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so, I'm asking for a friend: How did you know it was time to step away?" she pondered.

Winfrey strongly encouraged Ripa not to throw in the towel just yet.

"If I were advising you, I would say absolutely not, because you and Mark are in a groove. And that groove continues to work," Winfrey declared. "Do not do it. Don't even consider it, because I feel that the reach that you have, the audience that you've built, the family that you've created — both inside the studio and in the rest of the world — is really more vital and important now than ever before."

