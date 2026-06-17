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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Shares Rare Home Videos of Their 'Favorite Daughter' Lola on Her 25th Birthday

kelly ripa mark consuelos share rare videos of lola
Source: MEGA; @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated daughter Lola’s 25th birthday with a nostalgic tribute.

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June 17 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa took a sentimental trip down memory lane this week as she marked a big milestone for her daughter, Lola.

On Tuesday, June 16, Ripa and Mark Consuelos honored their daughter as she officially turned 25. The tribute featured a montage of home videos showing Lola growing up, spending time with her parents and her brothers, Michael, 29, and Joaquin, 23.

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image of Kelly Ripa celebrated her daughter Lola’s 25th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram video featuring childhood home footage.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa celebrated her daughter Lola’s 25th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram video featuring childhood home footage.

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“Happy birthday to the love of our lives @theyoungestyung! Lola, you make everyday a party 🎉🎂💥♥️🎊,” Ripa, 55, captioned the video, which played alongside Lola’s song “End of the World.”

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram
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A Sweet On-Air Birthday Moment

image of The tribute included warm birthday wishes from both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during their live show.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

The tribute included warm birthday wishes from both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during their live show.

The celebration didn’t stop online. During the Tuesday, June 16, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple also gave Lola a live shout-out on air.

“It is our daughter's 25th birthday!” Ripa said at the start of the show, with Consuelos quickly jumping in, “Happy birthday, Lola! 25 years ago!”

Ripa then added a playful note about their daughter’s distance, saying, “Oh my gosh! She lives in London, she won’t even see this! Happy birthday, you are our favorite daughter,” while Consuelos followed with, “We love you.”

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Life at Home and a Few Laughs Along the Way

image of Lola, who lives in London, was affectionately called the 'favorite daughter' during the on-air celebration.
Source: Live Kelly & Mark

Lola, who lives in London, was affectionately called the 'favorite daughter' during the on-air celebration.

The birthday tribute comes just weeks after the couple jokingly opened up about Lola’s habits during a recent episode of their ABC talk show.

Ripa questioned her husband on air, asking, "Did you happen to go into Lola’s bedroom last night?"

What followed was a candid discussion about the state of Lola’s room after a recent visit home from London, where she now lives with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston.

Ripa didn’t hold back her reaction, admitting, "That was wild. That was wild, what was going on in there."

Consuelos backed her up, recalling what he saw firsthand: "I looked at her, and I’m like, ‘You’re leaving our house. Why is this stuff here? What is all this?’"

Parenting Talks and Lighthearted Lectures

image of The couple also shared humorous parenting stories about Lola’s messy bedroom during a recent visit home.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

The couple also shared humorous parenting stories about Lola’s messy bedroom during a recent visit home.

Although Lola planned to return to New York City at the time, her parents still felt she needed a reminder about keeping things organized.

Ripa shared her ongoing frustration, saying, "I understand that, but I kept hoping that she would, at some point, go into her closet and take some of that with you or donate it,” adding that she had been reminding Lola to clean up “every night for a week.”

Consuelos took a more long-term approach, trying to turn the moment into a life lesson.

"What I said to her was, like, ‘You’re going to be responsible for younger people, theoretically, at some point. So, you need to get this under control, or you’re gonna raise a bunch of this,'" he explained. "And she looked at me, and she goes, ‘Dad, it’s 6:30 in the morning. You’re talking to me about my kids?’ I go, ‘They’re not here yet.' God willing, they’ll come someday. But you’re gonna have to get this managed at some point."

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