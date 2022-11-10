Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Save One Of The Oldest Football Clubs In Italy By Becoming Investors: 'A Story Of Redemption'

Campobasso is the most popular team in the region of Molise, which is located between Rome and Naples and has beat some other victorious teams, such as Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio.

“The Campobasso project is the quintessential underdog story,” the actor said in a statement about the new venture. “Campobasso’s love for football can be seen in its unwavering loyalty and passion for this club. When I sat with Matt and heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution. This is a story of redemption, rebirth, and hope that will be playing out on the football pitches of Italy, and we are truly proud to play a role as co-owners.”