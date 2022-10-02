Oh La La! Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Most Cheeky Moments: Photos

“Based on your Instagram PDA alone, it’s hard to imagine there’s a place where you and Mark haven’t done the deed,” their close pal Andy Cohen told the Live with Kelly and Ryan star while asking if she and the actor have ever hooked up in a public bathroom during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Ripa confirmed that she and her husband did once have relations in a public restroom as well as the Bravo boss's summer rental house. "It was a rental house, I figured I wasn't desecrating anything," the blonde beauty said.