Oh La La! Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Most Cheeky Moments: Photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos never shy away from packing on the P.D.A. The married couple are notorious for spicing up everyone's Instagram feeds with their over the top snapshots of each other.
Despite being married since 1996 and sharing three children Michael Consuelos, 25, Lola Consuelos, 21, and Joaquin Consuelos, 19, the pair seemingly have not lost the spark in their relationship.
“Based on your Instagram PDA alone, it’s hard to imagine there’s a place where you and Mark haven’t done the deed,” their close pal Andy Cohen told the Live with Kelly and Ryan star while asking if she and the actor have ever hooked up in a public bathroom during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.
Ripa confirmed that she and her husband did once have relations in a public restroom as well as the Bravo boss's summer rental house. "It was a rental house, I figured I wasn't desecrating anything," the blonde beauty said.
However she did make clear the duo had not done it in the car on the way to an event, in a store dressing room and on the set of her daytime talk show.
The parents of three packed on the P.D.A. while ringing in the new year. "#2022 is looking up! Captured a a kissing selfie with my short arm. HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎉🥳," the former soap actress wrote beneath the sweet photo.
The longtime couple were all about the jokes as they posed for a sultry photo while celebrating a pal's birthday. "Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!," Ripa joked in the caption.
The Riverdale actor got a front row seat as Ripa showed off her backside. "When the end is in sight……😜," the Hope & Faith actress captioned the saucy photo.
A couple that works out together, stays together! The daytime diva and her man showed how flexible they really could be while keeping it spicy. "I’m not gonna lie. The mrs. And I got into some freaky shizzzzz this weekend 👀🤸🏼♂️🤼♀️🧘🏽♂️🧘🏼♀️," Consuelos wrote alongside the pic.
Consuelos could not help but show off his wife of 26-years as she lounged in a blue bikini by the pool. "My morning view..#ofmark #underhiseye," the proud husband captioned the snap.