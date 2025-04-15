Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Swoon Over Walton Goggins' Hot Receding Hairline

Chemistry sizzled when Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met Walton Goggins, the star of White Lotus Season 3, during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. The duo couldn't contain their crush as they gushed over the 53-year-old actor ahead of their April 8 telecast.

"Receding hairlines are suddenly s--- thanks to White Lotus hunk Walton Goggins," Ripa, 54, exclaimed to the delighted audience. “I have to say, I don’t really consider Walton Goggins to have a receding hairline... but we can all agree he is s---."