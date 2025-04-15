or
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Swoon Over Walton Goggins' Hot Receding Hairline

Photo of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Walton Goggins
Source: ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos swooned over 'White Lotus' star Walton Goggins' hairline.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 8:55 p.m. ET

Chemistry sizzled when Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met Walton Goggins, the star of White Lotus Season 3, during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. The duo couldn't contain their crush as they gushed over the 53-year-old actor ahead of their April 8 telecast.

"Receding hairlines are suddenly s--- thanks to White Lotus hunk Walton Goggins," Ripa, 54, exclaimed to the delighted audience. “I have to say, I don’t really consider Walton Goggins to have a receding hairline... but we can all agree he is s---."

Photo of Walton Goggins
Source: HBO

'Receding hairlines are suddenly s---,' Kelly Ripa declared.

Consuelos, 54, chimed in about Goggins' undeniable charm, saying, "When you see him in person, out of the jungle — with respect to you, and I think you’ll agree — he is way s-----!"

Consuelos got personal, recounting his backstage encounter with Goggins: "I met him backstage, and I was lost in his eyes. I got lost. That smile!"

With a sly grin, he added, “He’s got what the kids call, what do the kids call it? Rizz! He’s lovely. The nicest, sweetest guy."

Photo of Walton Goggins
Source: ABC

Mark Consuelos admitted to being mesmerized by Walton Goggins backstage, joking, 'I got lost in his eyes.'

Dressed sharply in a fitted neutral shirt and pants for his on-screen appearance, Goggins traded his casual White Lotus wardrobe of tropical shirts and trousers for a look that highlighted his effortless style while chatting with the hosts.

The Righteous Gemstones star offered up plenty of charming smiles, unlike the tortured soul he portrayed in The White Lotus, where his character, Rick Hatchett, was fixated on uncovering the identity of his father's killer.

Photo of Walton Goggins
Source: HBO

Walton Goggins' character died in the Season 3 finale of 'The White Lotus.'

During the live segment, Ripa and Consuelos diligently kept the spoilers at bay regarding the dramatic finale aired on April 6. Instead, Goggins regaled them with an amusing anecdote about his connection to Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The first night of The White Lotus, we went out to dinner – there were about six or seven of us – and I was sitting next to Patrick Schwarzenegger," he shared. “I said, ‘Well I’ve got a story for you! I met your father once!' And he said, ‘OK, everybody has an Arnold story.’”

The Alabama native delighted the audience with a throwback, detailing how Arnold had visited the store where Walton worked three decades ago, purchasing red cowboy boots for his daughters, Katherine and Christina.

Photo of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Source: HBO

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood were on-screen lovers in 'The White Lotus.'

"When I was fitting his daughters, he said, 'We had to leave the hospital because my wife and I just had a baby,'" Walton recalled.

He followed up with the question: "Wait a minute, how old are you?"

When Patrick replied, "31," it clicked: “It was you! You were the baby!"

