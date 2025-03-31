'The White Lotus': Inside the Shocking Past of Rick — Is His Father Still Alive?

Rick made his grand entrance alongside his much-younger girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), as guests at the opulent White Lotus Thailand — but it didn’t take long for viewers to see that he wasn’t in the mood for vacationing. From the opening scene on February 16, Rick has been less than thrilled, pushing Chelsea away while she desperately attempts to bring some joy into their sun-soaked retreat.

Desperate for guidance, Chelsea signed Rick up for a session with wellness therapist Amrita (Shalini Peiris). There, Rick opened a wound that runs deep, sharing that his mother, a drug user, passed away when he was just 10. He also dropped a bombshell — his mother insisted his father was murdered before he was born — leaving Rick shaken and desperate for answers.