'The White Lotus': Inside the Shocking Past of Rick — Is His Father Still Alive?
Fans of The White Lotus are buzzing about Walton Goggins’ character, Rick Hatchett, in Season 3. As his past unravels, hidden truths emerge, revealing that Rick may be more complex than he seems.
Who Is Rick in 'The White Lotus' Season 3?
Rick made his grand entrance alongside his much-younger girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), as guests at the opulent White Lotus Thailand — but it didn’t take long for viewers to see that he wasn’t in the mood for vacationing. From the opening scene on February 16, Rick has been less than thrilled, pushing Chelsea away while she desperately attempts to bring some joy into their sun-soaked retreat.
Desperate for guidance, Chelsea signed Rick up for a session with wellness therapist Amrita (Shalini Peiris). There, Rick opened a wound that runs deep, sharing that his mother, a drug user, passed away when he was just 10. He also dropped a bombshell — his mother insisted his father was murdered before he was born — leaving Rick shaken and desperate for answers.
What Really Happened to Rick’s Father on 'The White Lotus'?
As Rick delved into his father’s alleged murder while speaking with Amrita, his trauma became undeniable. His mother’s deathbed confession—that Jim Hollinger, co-owner of The White Lotus Thailand, could be connected to the tragedy — left Rick grappling with a legacy of pain. “The guy ruined my f------ life from day one, and he doesn’t have to answer to me?” he fumed.
Fans are left speculating: Could Jim actually be Rick's father?
Why Is Rick in Thailand?
From the moment Rick set foot in paradise, his eyes were on a dangerous prize: finding Jim. After learning that Jim was unavailable due to recovery from a stroke, Rick made up a story to access Jim’s wife, Sritala Hollinger (Lek Patravadi), under the guise of a film project.
"I just need to look in his face and I need to tell him what he did to me … while he’s still alive," Rick reveals.
Enter: Frank, Rick’s shady expat ally in Bangkok, played by the Sam Rockwell. Frank, who provides Rick with a gun to seal Jim’s fate, has left behind a criminal past — but can Rick resist the allure of vengeance?
As the episode unfolds, Rick and Frank arrive, guns ablaze, at Jim and Sritala's house. The tension mounts when viewers catch a glimpse of Jim — or is it a specter from the past?
Who Plays Jim Hollinger on 'The White Lotus'?
Scott Glenn, whose mysterious portrayal and powerful voice have fans speculating since the start. While his full arc remains under wraps, viewers are eagerly awaiting the confrontation that could change everything for Rick.
What Does Rick Do for a Living?
Rick’s shady dealings surfaced as he confessed to “doing a lot of bad things,” hinting that revenge is on the horizon as he laments.
“And I can’t get my life back. But maybe I can still get some satisfaction,” he is quoted as saying at one point. His talent for deception stands out, especially when he tricks Sritala into believing he's a Hollywood insider.
Additionally, during dinner with affluent resident Gary (John Gries), Rick winks at a past full of mischief with, “This and that.”
How did he afford such a lavish stay at the White Lotus resort? Turns out, Chelsea’s run-in with an armed robber got them a free stay.