Kelly Ripa Jokes About Going Bra-Free When Flying: 'I Just Refuse'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa sent viewers into a laughing fit after a cheeky mix-up on Live with Kelly and Mark. On the January 5 episode of the talk show, Ripa, 55, had a hilarious misunderstanding about a travel buzzword that’s been trending online.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa revealed she doesn't wear bras when flying.

The term "naked flying" technically refers to passengers boarding planes with no luggage at all — just a phone, wallet and essentials in their pockets. But Ripa thought it meant something much more literal. Before her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, could explain, she proudly declared that she doesn’t wear a bra when she flies. "I don’t wear a bra on an airplane," she said on the show, per USA Today. "I just refuse. Life is hard. What’s the point?" Following the misunderstanding, she even teased that 2026 might be the year she embraces the travel trend by walking onto a plane with only her phone, wallet and lip balm.

Article continues below advertisement

New Year's Malfunction

Source: MEGA The 55-year-old had misunderstood the new buzzword 'naked flying.'

The laughs didn’t stop with Ripa’s “naked flying” admission. On January 5, she also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from New Year’s Eve, revealing that she and Consuelos had to literally wrestle her Spanx off after a circus-themed party.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She also recently shared that her husband had to 'wrestle' her out of her Spanx on New Year's.

The Hope & Faith star explained that she dressed up as a tightrope walker, while her husband went as “himself.” "I liked my costume very much, I was very happy, but imagine my surprise when we were still out at 2 a.m.," she recounted. "A 55-year-old woman in Spanx at 2 a.m., and the only reason we left it was because I had to go to the bathroom." Ripa said there wasn’t "an easy way" to use the restroom with Spanx, and her husband, 54, had to "wrestle" her out of the shape wear at the end of the night.

Source: MEGA Rip and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.