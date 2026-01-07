or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Ripa Jokes About Going Bra-Free When Flying: 'I Just Refuse'

image of Kelly Ripa
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa revealed she never wears a bra when flying after misunderstanding a new buzzword.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa sent viewers into a laughing fit after a cheeky mix-up on Live with Kelly and Mark.

On the January 5 episode of the talk show, Ripa, 55, had a hilarious misunderstanding about a travel buzzword that’s been trending online.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa revealed she doesn't wear bras when flying.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa revealed she doesn't wear bras when flying.

The term "naked flying" technically refers to passengers boarding planes with no luggage at all — just a phone, wallet and essentials in their pockets.

But Ripa thought it meant something much more literal. Before her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, could explain, she proudly declared that she doesn’t wear a bra when she flies.

"I don’t wear a bra on an airplane," she said on the show, per USA Today. "I just refuse. Life is hard. What’s the point?"

Following the misunderstanding, she even teased that 2026 might be the year she embraces the travel trend by walking onto a plane with only her phone, wallet and lip balm.

Article continues below advertisement

New Year's Malfunction

Image of The 55-year-old had misunderstood the new buzzword 'naked flying.'
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old had misunderstood the new buzzword 'naked flying.'

The laughs didn’t stop with Ripa’s “naked flying” admission.

On January 5, she also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from New Year’s Eve, revealing that she and Consuelos had to literally wrestle her Spanx off after a circus-themed party.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of She also recently shared that her husband had to 'wrestle' her out of her Spanx on New Year's.
Source: MEGA

She also recently shared that her husband had to 'wrestle' her out of her Spanx on New Year's.

The Hope & Faith star explained that she dressed up as a tightrope walker, while her husband went as “himself.”

"I liked my costume very much, I was very happy, but imagine my surprise when we were still out at 2 a.m.," she recounted. "A 55-year-old woman in Spanx at 2 a.m., and the only reason we left it was because I had to go to the bathroom."

Ripa said there wasn’t "an easy way" to use the restroom with Spanx, and her husband, 54, had to "wrestle" her out of the shape wear at the end of the night.

Image of Rip and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.
Source: MEGA

Rip and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996, after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children.

"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," Ripa said in 2023. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

The pair share three children: Lola, Michael, and Joaquin.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.