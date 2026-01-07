Kelly Ripa Jokes About Going Bra-Free When Flying: 'I Just Refuse'
Kelly Ripa sent viewers into a laughing fit after a cheeky mix-up on Live with Kelly and Mark.
On the January 5 episode of the talk show, Ripa, 55, had a hilarious misunderstanding about a travel buzzword that’s been trending online.
The term "naked flying" technically refers to passengers boarding planes with no luggage at all — just a phone, wallet and essentials in their pockets.
But Ripa thought it meant something much more literal. Before her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, could explain, she proudly declared that she doesn’t wear a bra when she flies.
"I don’t wear a bra on an airplane," she said on the show, per USA Today. "I just refuse. Life is hard. What’s the point?"
Following the misunderstanding, she even teased that 2026 might be the year she embraces the travel trend by walking onto a plane with only her phone, wallet and lip balm.
New Year's Malfunction
The laughs didn’t stop with Ripa’s “naked flying” admission.
On January 5, she also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from New Year’s Eve, revealing that she and Consuelos had to literally wrestle her Spanx off after a circus-themed party.
The Hope & Faith star explained that she dressed up as a tightrope walker, while her husband went as “himself.”
"I liked my costume very much, I was very happy, but imagine my surprise when we were still out at 2 a.m.," she recounted. "A 55-year-old woman in Spanx at 2 a.m., and the only reason we left it was because I had to go to the bathroom."
Ripa said there wasn’t "an easy way" to use the restroom with Spanx, and her husband, 54, had to "wrestle" her out of the shape wear at the end of the night.
Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996, after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children.
"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," Ripa said in 2023. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."
The pair share three children: Lola, Michael, and Joaquin.