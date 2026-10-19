Kelly Ripa Recalls Parenting Horror Story of Time Her 3 Kids Simultaneously Got Sick Mid-Flight: 'A Chain Reaction of Vomit'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa recounted the time her 3 kids got sick at the same time on a flight many years ago.
On the Monday, October 19, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime daytime TV host recalled a nightmare travel situation, when she said that a stranger’s sick kid set off an unfortunate series of events involving her children and lots of vomit.
'A Chain Reaction of Vomit'
Ripa, 56, told the story to husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos, asking if he remembered sitting "way in the back of the plane" on the specific day.
"Fortunately, I was near the bathroom. We had our kids, and I was sat next to a woman with her child," Ripa said as she set the stage.
She went on, "All of our kids were young. Her toddler vomited, which started a chain reaction of vomit. Does that make sense?"
'The Bag Sort of Was Just There for Them to Hold'
Ripa confessed "none of our kids made it into the bag," and jokingly stated that it "was a fun flight."
Earlier in the episode the married couple had talked with an audience member about his experience with the "barf bags" provided in-flight, before admitting they didn't come in handy for her kids.
"Our kids had the bag, the bag sort of was just there for them to hold," she joked of her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, whom the pair welcomed after they got married in 1996.
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'The Chain Reaction Was a Funny Thing'
Consuelos, 55, said that "the chain reaction was a funny thing," as it reminded him of a time in grade-school where somebody in his class got sick, and "then two or three people around that person also got sick."
He added that the school janitor then came to the classroom and sprinkled cat litter to soak up the vomit, but the kids were "all traumatized and amazed" at the same time.
"There was no kitty litter on the plane," Ripa quipped. "It was just a chain reaction of children vomiting. Fortunately, the moms, we were like, 'This is not going to ruin our flight. We’re going to get through it.'"
Kelly Ripa Said Mark Consuelos Is 'Insufferable' to Travel With
During an episode of Live, Ripa spoke with Consuelos about the worst zodiac signs to travel with — her husband, born on March 30, happens to fit the bill.
"Wanna hear the toughest zodiac sign to travel with, period?" she asked the audience.
Consuelos replied, "Let me guess. Aries."
"Aries! Agreed!" she proclaimed before adding, "I know an Aries who shall remain nameless," she joked as she rubbed his shoulder.
Ripa continued to elaborate, "It's just the insufferable nature of getting to the trip and coming home from the trip...that makes me not want to take the trip at all."
"Well, we should fly home separately," Consuelos suggested.
The mother-of-three then alluded to past discussions on the talk show about an airport divorce, adding, "Oh, my gosh, I agree! We've threatened this before..."