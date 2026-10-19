NEWS Kelly Ripa Recalls Parenting Horror Story of Time Her 3 Kids Simultaneously Got Sick Mid-Flight: 'A Chain Reaction of Vomit' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared the story during the October 19 episode. Olivia Callanan Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa recounted the time her 3 kids got sick at the same time on a flight many years ago. On the Monday, October 19, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime daytime TV host recalled a nightmare travel situation, when she said that a stranger’s sick kid set off an unfortunate series of events involving her children and lots of vomit.

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'A Chain Reaction of Vomit'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa said they were thankfully 'near the bathroom' on the flight.

Ripa, 56, told the story to husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos, asking if he remembered sitting "way in the back of the plane" on the specific day. "Fortunately, I was near the bathroom. We had our kids, and I was sat next to a woman with her child," Ripa said as she set the stage. She went on, "All of our kids were young. Her toddler vomited, which started a chain reaction of vomit. Does that make sense?"

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'The Bag Sort of Was Just There for Them to Hold'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa confessed 'none' of her kids 'made it into the bag.'

Ripa confessed "none of our kids made it into the bag," and jokingly stated that it "was a fun flight." Earlier in the episode the married couple had talked with an audience member about his experience with the "barf bags" provided in-flight, before admitting they didn't come in handy for her kids. "Our kids had the bag, the bag sort of was just there for them to hold," she joked of her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, whom the pair welcomed after they got married in 1996.

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'The Chain Reaction Was a Funny Thing'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos recalled another 'chain reaction' from when he was in school.

Consuelos, 55, said that "the chain reaction was a funny thing," as it reminded him of a time in grade-school where somebody in his class got sick, and "then two or three people around that person also got sick." He added that the school janitor then came to the classroom and sprinkled cat litter to soak up the vomit, but the kids were "all traumatized and amazed" at the same time. "There was no kitty litter on the plane," Ripa quipped. "It was just a chain reaction of children vomiting. Fortunately, the moms, we were like, 'This is not going to ruin our flight. We’re going to get through it.'"

Kelly Ripa Said Mark Consuelos Is 'Insufferable' to Travel With

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa claimed she and Mark Consuelos should 'fly separately.'