'Irritated' Mark Consuelos 'Fights' With Wife Kelly Ripa on 'Live' After She Proposes an 'Airport Divorce': 'That's Not Cool'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa got into quite the spat during the latest episode of their daytime talk show. On Wednesday, October 22, the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts became "irritated" with one another as they bickered about their differing airport habits. Consuelos playfully grew annoyed by Ripa as she aired out his pre-flight secrets on live television and suggested the pair get "an airport divorce" — a viral trend where couples separate upon arrival at the airport and don't reunite until they are about to board their flight at the gate.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa suggested she and Mark Consuelos get an 'airport divorce.'

"Couples are doing something unique and I want to run this by you," Ripa explained during Wednesday's episode. "I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles." Consuelos became defensive almost instantly, as he asked, "What do you mean? Like, I walk fast in the airport?" Unafraid of her husband's reaction, Ripa teased the Riverdale actor about his "need to get there 4 to 16 hours before a flight takes off." Consuelos insisted, "that's not true," while admitting he likes to arrive at the airport about 90 minutes before his flight's departure.

Mark Consuelos Gets 'Irritated' With Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos argued about airport arrival times.

Ripa then backed her reasoning behind wanting an "airport divorce" by claiming Consuelos gets "irritated" when fans approach him while they are waiting to board their flight. The Husband for Hire star was bothered by his wife's confession, as he declared, "Don’t put that out there. I’m very nice to people. That’s not cool." "You are very nice to people, but you get irritated with me," Ripa clarified. Arguing back, Consuelos confessed: "No. I don’t get irritated with you. I’m irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa had a field day teasing her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Ripa didn't stop there, however, as she recalled a recent argument she and Consuelos got into at the airport when the dad-of-three's TSA PreCheck status was temporarily inactive. The Hope & Faith actress said she decided to give up her TSA PreCheck privileges and stand with Consuelos in the general security line, though her nice gesture seemed to backfire. "The line was too slow and he got irritated with me!" she exclaimed. "And I said, 'No no no, this isn’t the part where you’re irritated with me because the line is too long. This is the part where you say, Thank you honey, I’m sorry that I’m making you wait in this line.'"

While Ripa's storytelling made Consuelos laugh, he remembered the day very differently. "You go through life, 30 years you know somebody. And then when they tell a story, it’s like, 'Who are you?'" he joked. "Because I was there, and she was there, and the perspective is so different." Sharing his version of events, Consuelos stated, "There was a fork in the road — go left or go right — and I said, 'Let’s go this way.'" Insinuating his wife opted to go the other way, Consuelos added, "But I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it, so I just let it go."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for nearly 30 years.