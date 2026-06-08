ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Proves 'Old People Can Stay Up All Night' as She and Mark Consuelos Co-Host 'Live' After Partying Till Sunrise Post-Tony Awards Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pulled an all-nighter as they hosted their morning broadcast of 'Live' after the 2026 Tony Awards. Rebecca Friedman June 8 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were running on little to no sleep during the Monday, June 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The longtime couple revealed they had stayed up until sunrise following Sunday night's Tony Awards festivities, with Ripa proudly declaring that age wasn't slowing them down. "OK, now listen up. It is Monday, June 8, 2026, and we have been up all night. We have not slept yet. So I don't want any lip from any of you," Ripa joked at the top of the show.

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Kelly Ripa Wore Last-Night's Makeup to Host 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was still wearing her makeup from the 2026 Tony Awards during her talk show the following morning.

While Consuelos admitted he managed to sneak in "two hours" of sleep, Ripa said she remained awake. "Some of us had to focus on keeping our last night's makeup on from the Tonys for today," she quipped. After her husband complimented her appearance, the television personality playfully replied, "Well, guess what? I sat in a chair like this while you were sleeping, staring at you." The mom-of-three then proudly announced, "Yeah, we pulled an all-nighter. There, I said it, kids. You think old people can't stay up all night? We can! Now I'm gonna take a nap."

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'The Sun Was Coming Up'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hosted an 'after-after-party' on their roof.

Consuelos explained just how late the evening stretched, revealing they were still celebrating as the sun began to rise over New York City. "We saw the, I think the sun was coming up," he recalled. "We did. I took a picture and the sun was coming up," Ripa confirmed. The actor admitted witnessing sunrise after a night out is something he usually tries to avoid. "I felt like a vampire. I made a promise to myself after a certain age I would never see the sun come up ever again, because it's just too late," Consuelos said.

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'It's Time to Go to Bed'

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa gushed over her first-ever experience at the Tony Awards with Mark Consuelos.

When Ripa jokingly asked if that age was "57," her husband laughed and clarified, "No, no. It was a long time ago. It started getting light out and I was like, 'Oh gosh, it's time to go to bed.'" The pair attended the Tony Awards before heading to one of Broadway's most famous post-show celebrations. "We went to the Tonys last night," Consuelos shared. "It was amazing," Ripa gushed. "I'd only seen it on TV. It was extraordinary. Pink did an amazing job hosting."

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'It Was My Super Bowl'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa called the Tony Awards her 'Super Bowl.'

The couple later made their way to the legendary after-party at the Carlyle Hotel. "We went to the Carlisle Hotel, which is the famous after-party. It was so elegant and chic," Consuelos said. Though her husband is a seasoned actor, Ripa admitted she was completely starstruck throughout the evening. "It's funny because you're such an actor, but I'm such a Broadway musical person that I was too gagged to speak all night long," she confessed. "All my heroes. It was my Super Bowl."

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'It Was a Unique Experience'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had little to no sleep ahead of the Monday, June 8, episode of 'Live.'