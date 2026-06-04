Kelly Ripa Teases 'Nepo Dad' Mark Consuelos as He and Son Joaquin Grace Cover of NYT's Arts Section for Broadway Debuts
June 4 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is both a Broadway wifey and a Broadway mama.
During the Wednesday, June 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime talk show host jokingly called her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, a "nepo dad" while gushing over him and their son Joaquin Consuelos' Broadway successes.
Kelly was showing off Mark and Joaquin's joint appearance on the cover of the New York Times' Arts section when she teased her spouse of more than 30 years for being outshined by their youngest child.
'Are You a Nepo Dad?'
"Are you a nepo dad?" Kelly, 55, quipped after Mark, also 55, humbly credited Joaquin for landing them the coveted newspaper cover.
"I'm a nepo dad," Mark joked in response.
"You drafted in on his coattails? Is that what you're saying?" Kelly fired back.
"Yeah, I don't know. He's so cool," Mark said of his 23-year-old son. "Joaquin, in an interview, he's always so cool, so composed. I was really impressed."
'He's Incredible. You Both Are'
Kelly agreed, praising both the Riverdale actor and her son for their recent accomplishments.
"He's incredible. You both are," she said.
"Aww," Mark replied, feeling flattered by his wife's kind words.
"I'm impressed with both of your Broadway runs," Kelly added.
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'The Kid's Got It!'
The television personality then admitted the New York Times feature was a proud family moment.
"This is thrilling for me. This will be framed. This will be hanging," she raved, confirming a copy would be sent "to the grandparents."
"I mean, Joaquin Consuelos! Fresh out of drama school on the cover of the Arts section!" the mom-of-three — who also shares son Michael, 29, and daughter Lola, 24, with her husband — exclaimed.
"The kid's got it!" Mark declared.
'Now You Sound Like My Dad'
"Now you sound like my dad," Kelly joked. "'The kid's got it. I told ya the kid's got it. I told ya.'"
"He told us," Mark agreed.
Joaquin graduated from the University of Michigan last summer and is currently appearing in Broadway's Death of a Salesman. Mark, meanwhile, is starring in Fallen Angels, making the father-son duo's New York Times Arts section cover an especially meaningful milestone for their family.