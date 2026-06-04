ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Teases 'Nepo Dad' Mark Consuelos as He and Son Joaquin Grace Cover of NYT's Arts Section for Broadway Debuts Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa couldn't contain her excitement as husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin landed on the cover of the 'NYT' Arts section. Rebecca Friedman June 4 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'Are You a Nepo Dad?'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos jokingly admitted he's a 'nepo dad' after crediting son Joaquin for their 'New York Times' Arts section cover.

"Are you a nepo dad?" Kelly, 55, quipped after Mark, also 55, humbly credited Joaquin for landing them the coveted newspaper cover. "I'm a nepo dad," Mark joked in response. "You drafted in on his coattails? Is that what you're saying?" Kelly fired back. "Yeah, I don't know. He's so cool," Mark said of his 23-year-old son. "Joaquin, in an interview, he's always so cool, so composed. I was really impressed."

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'He's Incredible. You Both Are'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Proud mom Kelly Ripa plans to frame Mark Consuelos and Joaquin's 'New York Times' cover and send copies to 'the grandparents.'

Kelly agreed, praising both the Riverdale actor and her son for their recent accomplishments. "He's incredible. You both are," she said. "Aww," Mark replied, feeling flattered by his wife's kind words. "I'm impressed with both of your Broadway runs," Kelly added.

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'The Kid's Got It!'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa praised both Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin's Broadway successes in a sweet family moment on 'Live.'

The television personality then admitted the New York Times feature was a proud family moment. "This is thrilling for me. This will be framed. This will be hanging," she raved, confirming a copy would be sent "to the grandparents." "I mean, Joaquin Consuelos! Fresh out of drama school on the cover of the Arts section!" the mom-of-three — who also shares son Michael, 29, and daughter Lola, 24, with her husband — exclaimed. "The kid's got it!" Mark declared.

'Now You Sound Like My Dad'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram 'The kid's got it!' Mark Consuelos declared while celebrating son Joaquin's rising career on Broadway.