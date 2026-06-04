or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Teases 'Nepo Dad' Mark Consuelos as He and Son Joaquin Grace Cover of NYT's Arts Section for Broadway Debuts

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa couldn't contain her excitement as husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin landed on the cover of the 'NYT' Arts section.

Profile Image

June 4 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa is both a Broadway wifey and a Broadway mama.

During the Wednesday, June 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime talk show host jokingly called her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, a "nepo dad" while gushing over him and their son Joaquin Consuelos' Broadway successes.

Kelly was showing off Mark and Joaquin's joint appearance on the cover of the New York Times' Arts section when she teased her spouse of more than 30 years for being outshined by their youngest child.

Article continues below advertisement

'Are You a Nepo Dad?'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Mark Consuelos jokingly admitted he's a 'nepo dad' after crediting son Joaquin for their 'New York Times' Arts section cover.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos jokingly admitted he's a 'nepo dad' after crediting son Joaquin for their 'New York Times' Arts section cover.

"Are you a nepo dad?" Kelly, 55, quipped after Mark, also 55, humbly credited Joaquin for landing them the coveted newspaper cover.

"I'm a nepo dad," Mark joked in response.

"You drafted in on his coattails? Is that what you're saying?" Kelly fired back.

"Yeah, I don't know. He's so cool," Mark said of his 23-year-old son. "Joaquin, in an interview, he's always so cool, so composed. I was really impressed."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Incredible. You Both Are'

Image of Proud mom Kelly Ripa plans to frame Mark Consuelos and Joaquin's 'New York Times' cover and send copies to 'the grandparents.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Proud mom Kelly Ripa plans to frame Mark Consuelos and Joaquin's 'New York Times' cover and send copies to 'the grandparents.'

Kelly agreed, praising both the Riverdale actor and her son for their recent accomplishments.

"He's incredible. You both are," she said.

"Aww," Mark replied, feeling flattered by his wife's kind words.

"I'm impressed with both of your Broadway runs," Kelly added.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Kid's Got It!'

Image of Kelly Ripa praised both Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin's Broadway successes in a sweet family moment on 'Live.'
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa praised both Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin's Broadway successes in a sweet family moment on 'Live.'

The television personality then admitted the New York Times feature was a proud family moment.

"This is thrilling for me. This will be framed. This will be hanging," she raved, confirming a copy would be sent "to the grandparents."

"I mean, Joaquin Consuelos! Fresh out of drama school on the cover of the Arts section!" the mom-of-three — who also shares son Michael, 29, and daughter Lola, 24, with her husband — exclaimed.

"The kid's got it!" Mark declared.

'Now You Sound Like My Dad'

Image of 'The kid's got it!' Mark Consuelos declared while celebrating son Joaquin's rising career on Broadway.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

'The kid's got it!' Mark Consuelos declared while celebrating son Joaquin's rising career on Broadway.

"Now you sound like my dad," Kelly joked. "'The kid's got it. I told ya the kid's got it. I told ya.'"

"He told us," Mark agreed.

Joaquin graduated from the University of Michigan last summer and is currently appearing in Broadway's Death of a Salesman. Mark, meanwhile, is starring in Fallen Angels, making the father-son duo's New York Times Arts section cover an especially meaningful milestone for their family.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.