'I Was Not Permitted': Kelly Ripa Reveals Why Mark Consuelos Attended Their Son Joaquin's First Preview on Broadway Without Her
March 9 2026, Published 9:09 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa would have been at her son Joaquin Consuelos' Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman — if she was allowed.
During the Monday, March 9 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the mom-of-three revealed that it wasn't her choice to skip out on witnessing a milestone moment in her and husband Mark Consuelos' youngest child's career, as Joaquin, 23, had told her not to come despite giving his dad an open invitation.
"I had a big weekend. I know you were out of town, and our son started previews in his play on Broadway," Mark, 54, began, much to his wife's annoyance, as Kelly, 55, revealed: "I was not permitted to come."
'I Respected His Wishes'
She explained, "I said to him, 'I want to come to first preview.' And he said, 'Mom, no.' "
“He said, ‘It’s previews. Just wait ’til opening night,'" she recalled. "And I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait ’til opening night. I’d like to see a preview and then go to opening night.’ But I respected his wishes."
Noting there was nothing keeping her in New York — as Mark's been busy rehearsing for his own Broadway debut in a revival of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels — Kelly decided to ditch the city for the weekend.
"I was like, ‘Well, since I can’t go to first preview, I’m going to get out of town,'" she shared. "There’s no reason to stick around. You’re in rehearsal and he’s in previews. What is my point here? So I’m going to get out of town."
Leaving only Mark and Joaquin in the Big Apple, the Riverdale actor said he was having dinner with his son and asked when he can come see the play.
"He goes, 'You can come whenever you want,'" Mark confessed, as Kelly acted insulted.
Joaquin Consuelos Told His Dad Mark to 'Come Whenever You Want'
The Husband for Hire actor said he got the idea after some of his Fallen Angels costars told him, "'You have to go on the first night. There's only one first time.'"
"Which is what I was saying!" Kelly exclaimed, though she gave her boys the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to the duo being "Broadway bros."
After Kelly made it clear she wouldn't have missed the special occasion if Joaquin had let her, Mark revealed he kept his attendance a secret from their son, buying a ticket and sneaking in last minute.
Trying to convince Joaquin he wasn't attending, Mark devised a plan to meet up with him after the show.
"I said, 'Alright man, how about I meet you afterwards and we'll go out? It's your first time, we'll go out and I'll take you out for a drink or something? We'll have a good time,'" he recounted. "And he said, 'Cool, can you bring me my dinner?' ... So I've got a ticket but now I've got this dinner with me in, I came to the theater with this little cooler pack, with a doggie bag."
Mark Consuelos 'Cried' While Watching His Son Joaquin on Broadway
While Joaquin almost blew his father's surprise, Mark made it to the performance.
"He’s amazing," the doting dad expressed. "He did such a good job.”
Throughout the three-hour play, Mark admitted, "I did not blink. I was watching him with a smile on my face."
Mark, who cried during the show, added: "As he was taking his first curtain [call bow], the lady next to me said, 'Mazel tov, your son was amazing!'"
Kelly Ripa Admits Son Joaquin Needs to 'Work on' His Autograph
After the curtains closed, Joaquin met up with Mark for their post-performance celebration — and even signed his dad's Playbill.
"That's his autograph?" Kelly asked, appearing unimpressed, as Mark showed off his Playbill from Joaquin's first preview. "We gotta work on that."
Fortunately, Joaquin finally agreed to let his mom attend a show ahead of opening night.
Revealing her plans to see Death of a Salesman this week, Kelly said, "I can't wait. He told me it's fine and that I may come, so I am going and I don't want to hear it!"
“It’s an amazing play. If you're in New York, please go see this play,'" Mark concluded while wrapping up the segment, encouraging viewers to buy tickets to see Death of a Salesman at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
Opening April 9, the Broadway show is currently scheduled to close on June 14.