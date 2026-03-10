ENTERTAINMENT 'I Was Not Permitted': Kelly Ripa Reveals Why Mark Consuelos Attended Their Son Joaquin's First Preview on Broadway Without Her Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son, Joaquin, stars in Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman,' which opens on April 9. Rebecca Friedman March 9 2026, Published 9:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa would have been at her son Joaquin Consuelos' Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman — if she was allowed. During the Monday, March 9 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the mom-of-three revealed that it wasn't her choice to skip out on witnessing a milestone moment in her and husband Mark Consuelos' youngest child's career, as Joaquin, 23, had told her not to come despite giving his dad an open invitation. "I had a big weekend. I know you were out of town, and our son started previews in his play on Broadway," Mark, 54, began, much to his wife's annoyance, as Kelly, 55, revealed: "I was not permitted to come."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Respected His Wishes'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa 'was not permitted' to attend her son Joaquin Consuelos' first preview on Broadway.

She explained, "I said to him, 'I want to come to first preview.' And he said, 'Mom, no.' " “He said, ‘It’s previews. Just wait ’til opening night,'" she recalled. "And I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait ’til opening night. I’d like to see a preview and then go to opening night.’ But I respected his wishes." Noting there was nothing keeping her in New York — as Mark's been busy rehearsing for his own Broadway debut in a revival of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels — Kelly decided to ditch the city for the weekend. "I was like, ‘Well, since I can’t go to first preview, I’m going to get out of town,'" she shared. "There’s no reason to stick around. You’re in rehearsal and he’s in previews. What is my point here? So I’m going to get out of town." Leaving only Mark and Joaquin in the Big Apple, the Riverdale actor said he was having dinner with his son and asked when he can come see the play. "He goes, 'You can come whenever you want,'" Mark confessed, as Kelly acted insulted.

Article continues below advertisement

Joaquin Consuelos Told His Dad Mark to 'Come Whenever You Want'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos' Broadway costars told him he 'had to go on the first night.'

The Husband for Hire actor said he got the idea after some of his Fallen Angels costars told him, "'You have to go on the first night. There's only one first time.'" "Which is what I was saying!" Kelly exclaimed, though she gave her boys the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to the duo being "Broadway bros." After Kelly made it clear she wouldn't have missed the special occasion if Joaquin had let her, Mark revealed he kept his attendance a secret from their son, buying a ticket and sneaking in last minute. Trying to convince Joaquin he wasn't attending, Mark devised a plan to meet up with him after the show. "I said, 'Alright man, how about I meet you afterwards and we'll go out? It's your first time, we'll go out and I'll take you out for a drink or something? We'll have a good time,'" he recounted. "And he said, 'Cool, can you bring me my dinner?' ... So I've got a ticket but now I've got this dinner with me in, I came to the theater with this little cooler pack, with a doggie bag."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos 'Cried' While Watching His Son Joaquin on Broadway

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos joked he 'did not blink' during his son's performance on Broadway.

While Joaquin almost blew his father's surprise, Mark made it to the performance. "He’s amazing," the doting dad expressed. "He did such a good job.” Throughout the three-hour play, Mark admitted, "I did not blink. I was watching him with a smile on my face." Mark, who cried during the show, added: "As he was taking his first curtain [call bow], the lady next to me said, 'Mazel tov, your son was amazing!'"

Kelly Ripa Admits Son Joaquin Needs to 'Work on' His Autograph

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa poked fun at her son Joaquin Consuelos' autograph.