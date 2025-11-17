or
Mark Consuelos Admits He Tried Setting His Nurse Up With Son Joaquin, 22, While 'High' After First Colonoscopy

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos is always looking out for his kids — even while "high" after an invasive health procedure.

During the Monday, November 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the father-of-three hilariously revealed that he tried to set his and wife Kelly Ripa's youngest son, Joaquin, 22, up with the nurse who had been taking care of the Riverdale actor following his recent colonoscopy.

Mark brought up the hilarious moment while encouraging viewers not to put off important medical check-ups during a discussion about "FOFO" — the fear of finding out.

Kelly Ripa Explains the 'Fear of Finding Out'

Image of Kelly Ripa explained the 'fear of finding out' during 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa explained the 'fear of finding out' during 'Live.'

Kelly started off the conversation by admitting FOFO is a "bad" fear to have, especially when it relates to medical tests.

"There are things you can nip in the bud, and instead, you let it get to the place where it’s [beyond repair]," the Hope and Faith actress — who married Mark in 1996 — explained.

Kelly's comments reminded Mark of a colonoscopy he underwent for the very first time "a couple weeks ago" after putting it off for almost a decade.

"I'm 54 and I hadn’t had one yet, so that’s late," he confessed of the medical procedure, which is recommended for people to start getting at age 45, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mark Consuelos Underwent His First Colonoscopy

Image of Mark Consuelos recently underwent his first colonoscopy.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos recently underwent his first colonoscopy.

While Mark was avoiding his colonoscopy, he fortunately had a positive experience once going through with the procedure.

The Husband for Hire star joked he tried to "hang on" to consciousness because he "wanted to see what this felt like," but quickly fell asleep due to anesthesia.

"Afterwards, I remember sitting there, and I remember I didn’t want to say anything silly. I didn’t want to say anything silly in the recovery room, but [I] felt very rested," he recalled.

Mark Consuelos Thought His 'Adorable' Nurse Would Be 'Amazing' for His Son Joaquin

Image of Mark Consuelos tried to set his nurse up with son Joaquin.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos tried to set his nurse up with son Joaquin.

Mark almost lost his cool after deciding his nurse would be the perfect match for his and Kelly's son Joaquin.

"I see my nurse is this young girl, and she was adorable. She was really, really cute, and I thought, 'She’d be amazing for my son Joaquin.' But I shut my mouth," he remembered. "I kept it shut. I was gonna ask her if she was single. I didn’t do it. I was gonna ask her how old she was. I didn’t do it. I didn’t say anything."

Kelly Ripa Admits Mark Consuelos Came Home From His Colonoscopy 'High'

Image of Mark Consuelos stopped himself from asking if his nurse was single.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos stopped himself from asking if his nurse was single.

After Live's executive producer Michael Gelman praised Mark for successfully keeping his thoughts to himself, Kelly noted it would have been a "very inappropriate" question for her husband to ask.

"All I know is you came home hungry and wild. You came home, and you were like, ‘There was a nurse. I tried to set her up with Joaquin, but then I thought I shouldn’t say anything. So, I kept my mouth shut. Aren’t you proud of me?'" Kelly shared. "And I was like, 'Oh, lord. He’s still high.'"

