OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Ryan Seacrest
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Seacrest Jokes He 'Got Out' in the 'Nick of Time' After Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Rough Start as Cohosts

kelly ryan abc pp
Source: abc
By:

May 19 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but joke about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' rough start as cohosts following his exit from the morning show.

"I got out just in the nick of time," he quipped during his brief return to his former show on Thursday, May 18.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ryan mark
Source: mega

Consuelos — who joined his wife as the host of Live with Kelly and Mark last month — was filling the American Idol host in on everything he's missed since he stepped away from the show after a six-season run.

“You’ve missed ballroom dancing, menopause myths, couples therapy — all those great segments,” Consuelos, 52, sarcastically told his guest.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite viewer backlash, Seacrest gushed that he is a huge fan of the show and has enjoyed watching the PDA-heavy couple take over, remarking: “I have to say, I’ve been watching, you guys are so great together."

“I love it. I love Mark doing the teases, I love the promos I see, I love the games," the 48-year-old praised, prompting Kelly, 52, to clap back: “You just love that you don’t have to do it anymore!”

kelly mark
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest
Article continues below advertisement

Seacrest concluded his hosting stint in April, choosing to leave the show to move to L.A. so he could focus on hosting American Idol. During his last episode, Ripa sent him off with an emotional farewell speech, where she dubbed him her "younger brother" or "oldest son."

Ever since Consuelos and Ripa took the reins as a husband-wife duo, fans haven't been shy about expressing their upset over their over-the-top PDA, the way they discuss their marital woes with the public and cut each other off while the other is talking. Fans were also left furious after finding out they pre-record some of their episodes, as OK! reported.

Contrary to Live! fans' upset with the first taping — as they complained about the couple's "fake banter" and PDA — Consuelos appears to only be looking at the positive side of his latest career venture.

"This show today truly felt like home," he gushed after his debut on Monday, April 17. "I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right."

"I can’t wait to see where we can go from here," the proud new host enthused.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Page Six reported on Seacrest's return to his stomping ground.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.