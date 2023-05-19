Ryan Seacrest Jokes He 'Got Out' in the 'Nick of Time' After Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Rough Start as Cohosts
Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but joke about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' rough start as cohosts following his exit from the morning show.
"I got out just in the nick of time," he quipped during his brief return to his former show on Thursday, May 18.
Consuelos — who joined his wife as the host of Live with Kelly and Mark last month — was filling the American Idol host in on everything he's missed since he stepped away from the show after a six-season run.
“You’ve missed ballroom dancing, menopause myths, couples therapy — all those great segments,” Consuelos, 52, sarcastically told his guest.
Despite viewer backlash, Seacrest gushed that he is a huge fan of the show and has enjoyed watching the PDA-heavy couple take over, remarking: “I have to say, I’ve been watching, you guys are so great together."
“I love it. I love Mark doing the teases, I love the promos I see, I love the games," the 48-year-old praised, prompting Kelly, 52, to clap back: “You just love that you don’t have to do it anymore!”
Seacrest concluded his hosting stint in April, choosing to leave the show to move to L.A. so he could focus on hosting American Idol. During his last episode, Ripa sent him off with an emotional farewell speech, where she dubbed him her "younger brother" or "oldest son."
Ever since Consuelos and Ripa took the reins as a husband-wife duo, fans haven't been shy about expressing their upset over their over-the-top PDA, the way they discuss their marital woes with the public and cut each other off while the other is talking. Fans were also left furious after finding out they pre-record some of their episodes, as OK! reported.
Contrary to Live! fans' upset with the first taping — as they complained about the couple's "fake banter" and PDA — Consuelos appears to only be looking at the positive side of his latest career venture.
"This show today truly felt like home," he gushed after his debut on Monday, April 17. "I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right."
"I can’t wait to see where we can go from here," the proud new host enthused.
Page Six reported on Seacrest's return to his stomping ground.