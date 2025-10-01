'Shut Up!': Kelly Ripa Scolds Mark Consuelos After He Lectures Show's 'Lighting Guy' for Wearing a Boston Red Sox Jersey
Oct. 1 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa doesn't want Mark Consuelos ruining their talk show's good lighting.
While all in good fun, things got a bit heated during the Wednesday, October 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — though this time it wasn't between the married co-hosts!
Midway through Live's opening segment, Consuelos called out the show's longtime lighting guy Andy as he launched into a lighthearted rant about the staffer's wardrobe choice: a bold Boston Red Sox jersey, worn the morning after the team beat the New York Yankees in the Bronx during Game 1 of the rivals' Wild Card series for the MLB playoffs.
"So I walk into the studio today to do the cut-in and our lighting guy Andy — do you know Andy? — he’s wearing a Boston Red Sox jersey," Consuelos informed the crowd, as he teased: "You’re lucky that this is a home and we invite everyone to our table."
At this point, Consuelos had brought Andy beside him in front of the cameras, though the lighting technician remained unfazed while responding with a simple, "Yes sir."
Mark Consuelos Unleashes on Live's Lighting Guy for Wearing a Red Sox Jersey
The Riverdale actor remained bothered and kept the bit going, warning Andy that showing his Red Sox pride on the streets of New York City could be a "very dangerous" decision.
"You’re gonna walk outside into the streets like that today in New York?" Consuelos asked, to which Andy coolly replied, "Absolutely."
The Husband for Hire actor remained stern on his stance, as he questioned whether Andy was "getting chirped at" for his outfit choice.
While no one had given Andy a hard time — aside from Consuelos — he comedically admitted, "it was difficult to get a hotel room last night."
Finally letting Andy go back to working behind the scenes, Consuelos called a truce and shook his employee's hand while wishing him "good luck tonight" for Game 2 of the intense matchup.
After her husband finally wrapped up the dispute, Ripa asked, "I was going to say, why are you messing with Andy?"
Kelly Ripa Tells Mark Consuelos to 'Shut It!'
Defending Andy, Ripa declared, "I'm on your side," before yelling at Consuelos: "We've never looked better — shut up."
"That is true, Andy, we haven’t looked better," Consuelos agreed, though Ripa got the last word, scolding: "Please, I mean shut it!"