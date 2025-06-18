Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos as Actor Recalls Time He Wet the Bed: 'That's Good, Honey'
It happens to the best of us, Mark Consuelos!
During the Wednesday, June 18, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, co-host Kelly Ripa poked fun at her husband after he shared a story about a time he had an accident as a kid after dreaming about using the bathroom.
Kelly Ripa Has a Vibrating Bed
The silly confession occurred during a discussion about how snoozing your alarm or having several go off every morning could negatively affect your sleep cycle and quality of rest.
This prompted Ripa to recall how she often dreams about turning off her alarm — which is a series of vibrations that come from her bed — only to find out she hadn't hit snooze in real life.
"Once in a while — I don’t know if this happens to anyone else but it happens to me because we have this bed and it wakes us by vibrating. It starts off as a soft vibrate [and increases]. It’s really nice, it’s a really gentle waking," the daytime television star explained. "Sometimes I dream that I’ve turned it off. I literally see myself turning it off, only I haven’t turned it off."
Further detailing her morning experience, Ripa admitted the vibration is "so gentle that it like massages me" to the point where she thinks she's awake.
Mark Consuelos Once Wet the Bed!
"Then I’m like, 'OK I’m turning it off.' And then suddenly he'll be like, 'babe the bed’s vibrating,'" she quipped of Consuelos.
After Ripa asked if this ever happens to anyone else when their alarms go off in the morning, Consuelos said, "no," before sharing a somewhat similar example of a dream he had as a child.
"I've had a dream that I was going to the bathroom in the bathroom... and I wasn’t," he revealed, insinuating he had instead wet the bed. "I think I was like 4 or 5."
As Ripa looked at her husband in disgust, she jokingly praised him, stating, "That’s good, honey."
Mark Consuelos 'Can't Sleep' When He's Not in Bed With Kelly Ripa
Ripa and Consuelos love to troll one another on Live.
Later in the episode, the Riverdale actor admitted to Ripa that he "can't sleep when I'm not in bed with you" while discussing the Scandinavian sleep method — which involves couples sleeping in the same bed but using two separate covers instead of a shared one.
While the audience awed over Consuelos for the sweet admission, Ripa slightly teased her husband, noting: "I prefer — even with the noisiness of sleeping in bed with you and your selfishness with the remote control and the pulling of the sheets and the snoring and all of it — I’d still rather have you there than not have you there. "
"But I do sleep better when you are not there, to be clear. The quality of my sleep improves dramatically," she comedically confessed.