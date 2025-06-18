Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos as Actor Recalls Time He Wet the Bed: 'That's Good, Honey'

"Then I’m like, 'OK I’m turning it off.' And then suddenly he'll be like, 'babe the bed’s vibrating,'" she quipped of Consuelos.

After Ripa asked if this ever happens to anyone else when their alarms go off in the morning, Consuelos said, "no," before sharing a somewhat similar example of a dream he had as a child.

"I've had a dream that I was going to the bathroom in the bathroom... and I wasn’t," he revealed, insinuating he had instead wet the bed. "I think I was like 4 or 5."

As Ripa looked at her husband in disgust, she jokingly praised him, stating, "That’s good, honey."