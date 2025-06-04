or
Kelly Ripa Scolds Husband Mark Consuelos for Not Wearing Helmet While Riding Citi Bike in NYC: 'You're a Father!'

Photo of Kelly Ripa; picture of Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was not happy with her husband's choices on Tuesday night, June 2.

By:

June 4 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa draws the line when it comes to her husband Mark Consuelos' safety.

The daytime television star scolded the Riverdale actor during the Wednesday, June 4, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark after Consuelos revealed to viewers that he did not wear a helmet while riding a Citi Bike through New York City for the very first time the night before.

Mark Consuelos Rides Citi Bike for First Time

kelly ripa scolds mark consuelos not wearing helmet citi bike nyc
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos rode a Citi Bike for the first time — but left his helmet at home.

"I did something very New York-ish last night," Consuelos said during the talk show's opening monologue, as Ripa quipped, "I know. You went out without me."

Explaining how he "went to the theatre" to see George Clooney's show Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, Consuelos pointed out how he typically has to "guesstimate about 40 minutes" to make the trip from the couple's "place on the Upper East Side" to the Winter Garden Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

To save time, Consuelos "decided to take a Citi Bike," which was something he "had never done it before."

kelly ripa scolds mark consuelos not wearing helmet citi bike nyc
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are both 54 years old.

Ripa informed fans that he has "his own bicycle," though her husband interjected to note he didn't want to carry a lock with him.

"It took me a while to disengage the bike," Consuelos shared, joking about how he had to scroll all the way down to the year 1971 on the app to submit his age — which he and Ripa both found humbling.

Instead of the nearly hour-long commute, the All My Children actor "got down there in like 12, 13 minutes."

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Yells at Mark Consuelos for Not Wearing Helmet

kelly ripa scolds mark consuelos not wearing helmet citi bike nyc
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa yelled at Mark Consuelos on live television for not wearing a helmet.

"It was fun, when I was riding the Citi bike, my hair was flowing in the air. No helmet," he said with a smile on his face, though Ripa immediately turned serious after Consuelos admitted on live television that he hadn't worn any head protection.

"We had a very stern talking," Ripa confessed, as Consuelos acknowledged, "I should have worn a helmet."

Consuelos insisted he "always wears a helmet" when he rides his own bike in the city.

"I just didn't know where to put it for the play. I guess I should have worn it. I could have put it under my seat," he realized in hindsight.

Kelly Ripa Reminds Mark Consuelos He's 'a Father'

kelly ripa scolds mark consuelos not wearing helmet citi bike nyc
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three children.

Doubling down on her stance, Ripa declared: "You should have worn a helmet. You're a father."

After Consuelos agreed with his wife by stating "that's true," Ripa added: "I like that you said 'that's true' because at home this morning you said 'they're grown.'"

"What does that mean?" asked Ripa — who shares kids Michael, 28, Lola, 23, and Joaquim, 22, with her husband of more than 29 years.

"My work is done," Consuelos comedically concluded.

