Kelly Ripa Slams Viewers Who Don't Like When She Discusses Bras: 'Shut It!'

Kelly Ripa clapped back at viewers who disliked her talking about bras on her talk show.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

Kelly Ripa is never one to hold back on Live with Kelly and Mark.

On August 13, the host shifted from giving a sweet National Left-Handers Day shout-out to a childhood friend to diving into an unexpected topic, fully aware that some of the live viewers wouldn’t be thrilled.

"Bras, bras, everyone," she announced while glancing at her notes. "Bras are older than you think, and I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras."

When co-host — and husband — Mark Consuelos asked how old her bras were, Ripa shot back with “thousands of years” because “they don't get a big workout.”

"I'm not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying. You know what I mean? Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on," she explained, pointing to her back as the audience laughed. "That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there."

She then dropped a line that had everyone cracking up, stating, "I don't care if you're offended. Shut it!"

Things got spicier when Consuelos, 54, chimed in about the ones with “little snaps in the front.”

Ripa confirmed his skills, saying he’s “very good” at handling them.

"I was so impressed. I was like, 'Wow,' and I mean this guy knows his way around a bra," she said.

Consuelos played along, adding, “If you’re from Tampa, you know how to do that stuff quick,” and joked that back clasps are “child’s play.”

These days, he said her bras are “more like a tank top.”

The couple kept the banter going, with Consuelos claiming Ripa has likely boosted the $90 billion lingerie industry all on her own.

“I keep thinking — ’cause I buy a lot of bras — not that I ever wear them, I just buy them,” she said. “‘Cause I’m like, ‘This one will change my life.’ And it just sits in the plastic bag it came in.”

This isn’t their first time making headlines over bra talk. In July, they joked about Ripa’s b----- size during a chat about weighted vests for exercise.

"I have the extra small, because — I'm going to say something. I'm going to say it, and I'm just gonna say it, and you're all going to have have to deal with it," Ripa said. "Because I don't have b---- — yes, I said it! There, I said it!"

The crowd applauded her bluntness while Consuelos jumped in, saying, "There needs to be something in there" to help with her workout.

Ripa explained that without “something to anchor it down,” the vest rides up until “my weights are around my throat.” She even demonstrated holding it down as she walked.

Consuelos wrapped the bit with, "I guess they don't make toddler-sized weight vests just quite yet," prompting groans from the audience — and a big grin from Ripa.

