COUPLES Kelly Ripa Says She's 'Never Getting Naked Again' If She and Mark Consuelos Ever Split: 'Dating Is Out of the Question' Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa joked that she’d never date — or get naked — again if she and Mark Consuelos were to ever split.

"Let's just say you were to leave me. I can say with 100 percent certainty that dating is out of the question," Ripa told her co-host and hubby. "I've had three kids, there's too much to explain." Ripa joked that even the idea of being intimate with someone new is a total no-go.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said if she ever splits from Mark Consuelos, she’s done with dating.

"I'm not ever getting naked again — and I resent having to get naked in front of you sometimes," she quipped. "I'm like, 'No, no, no. Light out. You can wait until dark. Also, turn off that light, and also turn off your cell phone light. I want it pitch-black in here. And no unexpected touching!'"

Consuelos laughed right along with the audience as Ripa continued on with her rant. "Let's say if you and I broke up… this is an article about what not to do if you want to attract a man, but here's what I'm saying," she said. "I'm doing all of these things to be repellent to a man!"

Source: MEGA The couple has been married since 1996.

Ripa and Consuelos go way back: the couple met in 1995 when they filmed a screen test together for All My Children. Sparks flew fast, and after just a year of dating, they eloped in Las Vegas in 1996. They’ve been inseparable ever since, raising three children together and sharing laughs on-screen and off.

Source: MEGA The pair love roasting each other during their morning show.

The hilarious exchange follows another recent moment on their show when Ripa playfully bragged about never having to cover the bar tab. While chatting on the June 11 episode of their show, the couple reminisced about their Gen X bar-hopping days. "When we did it, you open a tab and you leave your credit card," Consuelos explained, to which Ripa asked, "Is that how we do it?" "Well I would pick up the bill," he replied, to which she teased him with a smirk.

He went on to share how things have changed since then. "They are doing it different now," he noted, explaining that many bars now have you pay per drink instead of leaving a card open. "It always freaked me out to leave my credit card there," he admitted. "I think I probably left it [before] because you get to drinking..."

Source: MEGA The mom-of-three shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with husband Mark Consuelos.

Ripa jokingly asked, "What does that do tipping wise?" Consuelos then roasted his wife a bit, saying, "Well I saw you leave a tip once and it equaled the price of the bill and I was like, 'That’s not how this works. We’re gonna have to work other jobs.'"