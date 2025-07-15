Kelly Ripa Complains About Mark Consuelos' 'Disgusting' Desire to Have Morning Intercourse
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have still not agreed on an acceptable intercourse schedule despite being married for nearly three decades.
Ripa provided fans with a glimpse inside her and the Riverdale actor's s-- life during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, July 15, episode of Amanda Hirsch’s "Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Only Wants to Have S-- 'in the Morning'
"I don’t know about you, in your marriage, but I’m going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?" Ripa asked Hirsch, who responded: "Definitely evening. Do not breathe on me in the morning."
Ripa then explained her theory that all men prefer getting sexual with their partners when they wake up, which she finds "disgusting."
The mom-of-three, 54, exposed Consuelos, also 54, for wanting to get it on "only in the morning," as she quipped, "He'll never learn. He's a guy."
Kelly Ripa Prefers Having Intercourse at Night
Ripa said she's tried to talk to her Live With Kelly and Mark costar about finding a compromise by asking him to sometimes be OK with engaging in intercourse at night instead of the morning.
"I said to him, 'Here’s the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. ‘Cause it feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way. And now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way’s at night only,'" the blonde beauty recalled.
Aside from having s--, Ripa doesn't even enjoy kissing her husband of 29 years in the morning, as she feels it's when she's in her most unattractive state.
"I have a retainer in. I gotta rip that out. And he’s got his nasal strips on. It’s like we are the most repulsive, disgusting [people]," she joked, noting that men "don't care" and comedically claiming the "d--- has a brain of its own."
"I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning," she sarcastically stated.
Kelly Ripa Gives Glimpse Inside Her and Mark Consuelos' S-- Life
Ripa noted things have gotten a bit better after Consuelos became her Live costar in April 2023, as they don't have as much energy to hook up before heading to the studio early in the morning.
"The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week," she revealed. "Which is like a miracle."
“May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction," she teased before trolling Consuelos for being in his mid-50s and still having a strong s-- drive.
Ripa trolled: "Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!"
The daytime talk show star clarified that her time in the bedroom with Consuelos isn't all so bad.
"It's like exercise. The more you do it, the more you do it. You just have to do it, and then you’re like, 'Oh! I remember why I like this,'" she confessed.
Ripa also reflected on how hard it is to keep intimacy a priority while raising three children and having a successful career.
"You’re exhausted, your kids are young, you’re working full-time, you have a lot on your plate, and that can easily get pushed by the wayside," she concluded.