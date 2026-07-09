COUPLES Kelly Ripa Jokes Her Friends' Post-Split Glow-Ups Make 'a Strong Argument for Divorce': 'They've Shed a 200-Pound Weight' Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for more than 30 years and share three kids. Rebecca Friedman July 9 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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It's that post-divorce glow — and Kelly Ripa is well aware of it despite being married to her husband, Mark Consuelos, for more than 30 years. During the Thursday, July 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband weighed in on the topic of women experiencing "divorce glow-ups" and sharing dramatic before-and-after photos online following the end of their marriages. "Some of you have friends that have gotten divorced, yes?" Ripa asked the audience. "And they look d--- good when it's over, don't they? And you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, she's making a strong argument for divorce.'"

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'They Are Suddenly Unburdened'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'They've shed a 200-pound weight,' Kelly Ripa joked of her divorced pals.

Ripa — who shares three kids with Consuelos — explained that many women have been posting photos documenting the physical and emotional changes they've experienced after leaving unhappy relationships. "Women are posting their divorce glow-ups online, and experts are saying they're onto something," the longtime talk show host said, joking: "No, they're not saying we should get divorced." She noted the images often compare women at the height of marital stress with photos taken after their relationships ended. "Some women are posting images of themselves before the relationship breaks up when they are at peak stress, and then the after photo, where they are suddenly unburdened," she continued. "They've shed a 200-pound weight."

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'You're Making a Strong Argument for Divorce'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked her friends made a 'strong argument for divorce' with their post-split transformations.

Ripa then referenced a licensed marriage therapist's explanation that the transformation isn't necessarily about becoming more attractive. "'Divorce doesn't make you prettier,' says this licensed marriage therapist, 'but when cortisol levels are elevated, your face and body hold onto all of those stressors that can drop away and soften literally after their marriage ends.'" The Hope & Faith actress admitted she's seen the phenomenon play out among people she knows. "I have witnessed my friends go through divorces," Ripa shared. "And I'm like, 'Wow. You're making a strong argument for divorce.'"

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'That's a Lie'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bantered about post-divorce glow-ups on 'Live.'

Consuelos then comedically offered a male perspective, asking audience members whether they had seen similar transformations in divorced men. "Hey, fellows, in the audience," he quipped. "There's a lot of young guys here, but there's a few guys around my age. Do you have any buddies? Anybody had their buddies go through a divorce? Raise your hand. Yeah. They look great, don't they? They look rested." Ripa quickly shot down her husband's theory. "That's a lie," she declared. "You know they look lost."

Mark Consuelos Jokes About Having a '25-Year-Old Girlfriend' If Divorced

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos frequently jokes he'd find a much-younger girlfriend if he and Kelly Ripa were to ever split.