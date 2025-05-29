Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Would 'Fall Apart' If They 'Broke Up' as He Jokes About Finding a College-Aged Rebound
Mark Consuelos would not be OK if he and Kelly Ripa got divorced — though he joked a college-aged rebound would help soften the blow.
The longtime lovers, who tied the knot in 1996, comedically theorized about what life would be like if their marriage of 29 years ever came to an end during the Thursday, May 29, episode of the couple's daytime talk show, Live With Kelly and Mark.
Study Says Men Handle Breakups Worse
The conversation occurred after Ripa introduced the topic of breakups while discussing a study about how men handle heartbreak worse than women.
Ripa recited how research has shown that males "place more importance on romance and they experience greater mental and physical health benefits from being in a relationship."
The study additionally claimed men "struggle more with the emotional toll of a breakup," prompting the mom-of-three to wonder how Consuelos would react if they ever called it quits on their marriage.
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Would Be a Mess If They Split
"I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely," Ripa teased her husband, who agreed.
"That's true," the Riverdale actor admitted, causing Live's studio audience to let out an in-sync "aww" in response to the idea of Consuelos' heartbreak.
Consuelos didn't stop there, however, as he decided to get Ripa back by joking about who he'd rebound with if the situation ever occurred.
"But I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay. Pretty sure," he quipped, signaling laughter from the crowd.
Mark Consuelos Jokes He'd Find Someone Younger
Further jabbing at his wife, Consuelos, 54, said he'd find someone younger than Ripa, also 54, noting: "I'd have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff."
Ripa let out a chuckle as she declared, "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!"
Clarifying that there was no actual trouble in paradise between the two, Ripa informed Live viewers she and Consuelos frequently troll one another about breaking up throughout their three decade-long relationship.
She also mentioned how often Consuelos loves to tease her about finding a second wife if Ripa left him.
History of 'Live'
Ripa and Consuelos — who share kids Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22 — put their silly sense of humor on display almost daily as co-hosts of Live.
While Ripa has starred on the talk show since 2001, when she took over from Kathie Lee Gifford, Consuelos didn't join until April 2023.
At the time, he replaced his wife's longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest.