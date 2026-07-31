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'We Are Going!': Kelly Ripa Teases Getting a 'Ballerina B--- Job' Despite Being 'Flat-Chested'

kelly ripa ballerina boob job tease
Source: MEGA

Is Kelly Ripa going under the knife?

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July 31 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa isn't ruling out getting a cosmetic procedure.

During an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast, the longtime TV host sat down with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow to discuss the growing trend of natural-looking and "undetectable" b---- augmentation, including the increasingly popular "ballerina b---."

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image of Kelly Ripa said she is interested in the 'ballerina b---' procedure because it uses smaller implants designed to look more natural.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa said she is interested in the 'ballerina b---' procedure because it uses smaller implants designed to look more natural.

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Ripa, who previously called herself “flat-chested,” admitted she was intrigued by the idea of smaller implants and wanted to learn more about the procedure.

“Okay first of all, I love this whole concept of ballerina b------. Okay? I love it because it's basically small b----- implants. Right? And the smaller the less traumatic to the tissue, the less chance your body will overreact. Because the body is going to. say, ‘You're out of here. I'm going to put scar tissue around you,’” she began. “But so a ballerina b--- is a small undetectable b---- implant that's put in usually halfway under the muscle.”

She then asked one of the most common questions surrounding the procedure, wondering whether the gel implants still need to be replaced every decade.

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Source: Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa/YouTube
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Dr. Terry Dubrow Explained How Long the Implants Can Last

image of Dr. Terry Dubrow explained that patients with modern gel implants can potentially keep them for life if they have no complications.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow explained that patients with modern gel implants can potentially keep them for life if they have no complications.

"That's a very important question. The answer is absolutely not," Dubrow replied, though he noted that patients still need routine monitoring.

The Botched star explained that doctors previously recommended MRIs every two years after surgery. However, the current guideline suggests getting the first MRI after "five to six years," followed by another scan every two years after that.

"Theoretically, if you don't have a change in your clinical status – the b----- doesn't get hard, it doesn't swell ... you don't get pain – you theoretically can keep these for your entire life," the plastic surgeon explained.

When Ripa and producer Jan Schillay Wiener asked how much the procedure costs, Dubrow joked that it's a "two-for-one special."

"We have it, all the witnesses," Ripa laughed.

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The Procedure Could Lower Her Risk of Complications

image of Kelly Ripa shared that her biggest concern has always been the possibility of developing capsular contracture after surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa shared that her biggest concern has always been the possibility of developing capsular contracture after surgery.

Even with her curiosity, Ripa admitted she has always had one major concern about getting implants.

She recalled that Dubrow previously warned she could be more likely to develop capsular contracture, a condition where scar tissue forms around the implant and causes it to become firm.

Dubrow reassured her that the smaller "ballerina b---" implants significantly reduce that risk.

"This is a game changer," he assured her.

Although she didn't make any official announcement about moving forward with surgery, Ripa sounded excited by the new information and declared, "We are going!"

Ripa Previously Admitted She's Considered B----- Augmentation

image of Dr. Terry Dubrow told Kelly Ripa that the smaller implant option carries less than a one percent chance of causing that complication.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow told Kelly Ripa that the smaller implant option carries less than a one percent chance of causing that complication.

The conversation comes just two weeks after Ripa — who is married to actor and Live With Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos — spoke candidly about her long-running interest in b----- augmentation during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

"I have no b-----. We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride," she joked.

She also revealed that she's gone to numerous consultations over the years while searching for the right doctor.

"I've gone to more b----- augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new b--- guy, I go and I have a consult," she shared at the time. "And I’m like, ‘What? What will you do?’ And they always, like, say all the right things and do all the right things. And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of b--- jobs."

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