COUPLES Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Caring More About Their Dog Than Her as Couple Argues About Their Pup's Morning Anxiety Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased her husband once again on the Friday, July 17, episode of their talk show. Olivia Callanan July 17 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa has never been afraid to call out her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. On the Friday, July 17, episode of their morning show Live with Kelly and Mark, the longtime couple's newest back-and-forth centers on their pup's morning anxiety, or lack thereof. Ripa started, "Why hugging your dog may be doing more harm than good." "I told you this," Consuelos jumped in. "I told you this!" Ripa quickly snapped back.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa rolled her eyes as Mark Consuelos talked about their dog Lena.

Her husband, who has been candid about his love for their dog Lena, said, "Oh, no, no, no, no. I told you, you're like, 'No, it's not true.' I'm like, Don't hug your dog. Don't hug your dog." "Says the man who carries his dog around like a newborn baby," Ripa claimed as she rolled her eyes. Consuelos clarified, "I carry her," while Ripa continued to roll her eyes, "Like a newborn...." "I carry her. She's just like..." Consuelos said as he demonstrated how the dog lies in his arms.

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'They Don't Like That, Either'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa shared that hugging dogs does not 'have the same meaning' as when humans hug.

Ripa continued to explain, "Yeah. They don't like that, either. Dogs, they say it doesn't have the same meaning the way we hug." "They feel like they're being attacked, right?" He questioned. Ripa replies, "It restrains them. It gives them anxiety. They try to move out; they try to get away from you. So if your dog is turning your head away, lip licking, yawning. Showing the whites of their eyes, ears pinned back. Oh, Lena sometimes gets wild-eyed. But that's usually right before she gets the zoomies."

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'That Happened This Morning'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said their dog Lena was suffering from anxiety this morning.

Consuelos referenced this morning, saying, "That happened this morning. I said... but you're like, 'you're tired.' I go, she's anxious." "No, no, no. No, no. She was actually tired. You had just taken her out of bed, and she yawned, and he's like, 'she's suffering from anxiety,'" Ripa recalled.

'I've Been Suffering From Anxiety in Front of You Conservatively for 30 Years'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa argued back and said the dog was just 'tired.'