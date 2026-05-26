NEWS Panicked Kelly Ripa Called 911 After Accidentally Locking Her Dog, Keys and Phone in the Car: 'Mark Is Going to Kill Me' Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa recalled a 'scary' ordeal she experienced over the weekend after locking her and Mark Consuelos' dog Lena in the car. Rebecca Friedman May 26 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa was more concerned for her own safety after accidentally locking her dog Lena inside the car over Memorial Day Weekend. During the Tuesday, May 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa jokingly feared for her life while recalling a "scary" incident that occurred over the weekend involving her and husband Mark Consuelos' precious pooch and a hot parking garage. Ripa was recalling her and Lena's attendance at the Palm Springs street festival, where she did some shopping for her family, when she revealed a stressful situation that occurred as she was trying to leave.

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'This Is More Than a Dog, It's a Person'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'I locked my keys and my human dog and my phone inside the car,' Kelly Ripa informed a 'man in a van' at a parking garage.

After buckling Lena's dog carrier into the car, putting her purse down and walking to the other side, Ripa attempted to open the driver's side door when she realized the car was locked. "Door is locked," she recounted during Tuesday's broadcast, noting her keys and phone were both stuck inside the vehicle with their tiny pet. “Car is on. I put the key in the ignition. I turned the car on, put the AC on to cool it down for Lena. But it's locked." Ripa's car had been parked inside of a garage connected to a casino. During her panic, she waved down a man driving a van, informing him, "I'm so sorry. That is my car. I locked my keys and my human dog and my phone inside the car.' I said, ‘My human dog.' Because they need to understand this is more than a dog, it's a person."

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'I Don't Know What AAA Is'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'If I'm being honest, I don't know what AAA is,' the longtime talk show host confessed.

After stopping the individual, who suggested Ripa call AAA, the famed actress confessed, "If I'm being honest, I don't know what AAA is." Thankfully, the man let her call 911, however, Ripa was soon informed that police officers can't break into cars and referred to a tow company. At this point, the Hope & Faith actress noted the man, whose name she eventually learned was Leo, had been "very patient" but grew eager to go inside.

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'It Felt Like 3 Years'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said the stressful situation lasted only around 20 minutes, but 'felt like three years.'

"His wife was in the casino. He needed to bring her money," she explained, however, Leo was kind enough to direct casino security to sit with Ripa until the tow company arrived. While the entire situation only lasted around 20 minutes, Ripa admitted, "It felt like three years." Once she was finally back in her car, both Ripa and her pup were immensely relieved. “I sit down in the car. I fasten my seatbelt and Lena's head pops up. And she was like, ‘Oh, you have no idea.' She looked at me like, ‘There were strangers trying to break into this car. I stayed hidden,'" the mother-of-three quipped.

'Forget the Dog, Mark Is Going to Kill Me'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos comedically referred to Lena as 'my dog' during his wife Kelly Ripa's story.