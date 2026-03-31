ENTERTAINMENT 'Are You Crying?': Kelly Ripa Trolls Husband Mark Consuelos as He Gets Emotional Over Birthday Message From Dog Lena — Watch Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos received the 'nicest thing' for his 55th birthday: an animated video message from his dog Lena. Rebecca Friedman March 30 2026, Published 10:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa hilariously roasted Mark Consuelos over a tearful birthday moment — and yes, the dog stole the show! During the Monday, March 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor was surprised with an adorable animated video of their dog Lena wishing him a happy 55th birthday. Consuelos was blown away by the sweet gesture from his "favorite child," and struggled to hold back tears as his wife teased him for getting emotional.

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'We Have a Very Special Surprise for You'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa told her husband she is 'very happy' he was born.

"I'm very happy you were born," Ripa, also 55, said at the start of Monday's broadcast. "We have a very special surprise for you. Your favorite child has sent you a message. We thought you'd like to see it!" Suddenly, an animated version of Lena appeared on the screen, as she said, "Hi daddy! I'm getting ready to celebrate your big day. I'm staying hydrated and getting my steps in. I’m sure the tracker told you that." "Guess what? In dog years, you're 385 years old, but you don't look a day over 55 to me. Love you, kisses!" the tiny pup concluded, as Consuelos was visibly shocked by the jaw-dropping clip.

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'Are You Crying?'

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos' eyes welled with tears during the March 30 episode of 'Live.'

A split-screen view of Consuelos showed him covering his face with his hand in disbelief, while his eyes welled with tears in a close-up shot. "Are you crying?" Ripa questioned, with a concerned Consuelos asking, "Is it weird that I got emotional?" Seeming embarrassed, Consuelos hilariously put his head against the table to hide his face.

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Mark Consuelos Gets Emotional Over Animated Message From Dog Lena

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos received an animated video message from his dog Lena for his birthday.

"I got emotional! Who am I? What happened to me?" he then questioned before calling the message the "nicest thing" and whispering to Live executive producer Michael Gelman, "I need that by the way." Ripa then told Consuelos it was members of the talk show's crew who put the segment together. Adding in her signature sense of humor, she joked, "They worked with Lena in Central Park. They worked with her for hours to get her to talk like that out loud."

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Mark Consuelos' Sweet Reaction to Birthday Surprise Makes Fans Swoon

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Fans gushed over Mark Consuelos' sweet reaction to a surprise birthday message from his dog Lena.

Fans couldn't get enough of Consuelos' reaction, as many took to social media to gush over the Scream 7 actor in the comments section of OK!'s Instagram video highlighting the TV moment. "Love this so much! I love the love he has for Lena," a fan penned, as another added, "Love Mark's reaction 😂 Happy Birthday!!!" "Happy birthday. They make a cute couple. He is very handsome 🥰," a third admirer gushed, while a fourth quipped, "💞 I love this so much. I was watching it this morning. Heck I don’t think Mark’s crying. I think I was crying.🥰 Happy BDay Mark." Meanwhile, a fifth fan confessed, "I was completely obsessed! I had it on repeat and then the feels hit me hard."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 and share three children together.