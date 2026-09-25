or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos When Talking About Ways to Take Care of a Loved One After Surgery: 'Did You Write This Article?'

Image of Mark Consuelos revealed he was getting surgery on September 25.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos revealed he was getting surgery on September 25.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos had some very specific instructions for his wife ahead of his upcoming surgery, and Kelly Ripa couldn't help but call him out on it.

During the Friday, September 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos revealed that immediately following the live show, he was heading to the doctor's to undergo a "major" foot surgery he had been putting off for quite some time.

"Today’s the day," he told his wife and co-host at the beginning of the episode. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year."

Later on in the episode, Ripa joked, "basically, he’s having a pedicure," with the actor disagreeing, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery. It’s like a C-section for your toe."

Article continues below advertisement

'Did You Write the Article?'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mark Consuelos shared post-surgery care tips with Kelly Ripa.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos shared post-surgery care tips with Kelly Ripa.

After revealing the surgery to the audience, Consuelos did not miss the opportunity to provide Ripa with some tips on how to properly care for a loved one post-surgery,

"Let me tell you something," he started.

The Hope & Faith star replied, "Go ahead."

"There are ways to care for loved ones after surgery. There's a whole article written about this," the father-of-three continued.

Ripa teased him as she laughed, "Did you write the article?"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa said she'll walk their dog while her husband recovers.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said she'll walk their dog while her husband recovers.

"Number one, take over some of their responsibilities. You already do that. We share responsibility," the Riverdale star went on.

"Yeah. Yeah, don't worry. Don't worry. I'll continue to do that..." she said as she rolled her eyes.

Consuelos added, "I walk Lena on the weekends; for the most part, you're gonna have to walk her this weekend," to which Ripa assured him, "Yes, don't worry, I'll walk Lena."

"Be present during the recovery," he said. "That means put your phone down."

"I'll put it on my tripod," Ripa continued teasing her husband.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'll Be Right Here, Still Available'

Image of Kelly Ripa gave her husband short replies as he read the list.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa gave her husband short replies as he read the list.

"Take your AirPods out of your ears," Consuelos added, as the mother-of-three continued, "Uh huh..."

"Being athestrong one. Come on, I need you to be the strong one," he stated.

"No worries. Yes. Got it," Ripa quipped as she seemingly looked like she was over the conversation.

"Stay available from the beginning," Consuelos told her.

"I'll be right here, still available...." she replied.

'Is That Why You're Doing It?'

Image of Mark Consuelos joked he was getting the surgery to be better at golf.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos joked he was getting the surgery to be better at golf.

He concluded, "And remind them of the reasons why they're doing this."

"Hmmmm," the long-time talk show host replied.

"So I can play golf better," Consuelos joked.

Ripa asked, "Is that why you're doing it?"

"No, it's arthritis. It's bad. And, you know.. Yeah, it hurts," he reassured his wife.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.