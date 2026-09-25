COUPLES Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos When Talking About Ways to Take Care of a Loved One After Surgery: 'Did You Write This Article?' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos revealed he was getting surgery on September 25. Olivia Callanan Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mark Consuelos had some very specific instructions for his wife ahead of his upcoming surgery, and Kelly Ripa couldn't help but call him out on it. During the Friday, September 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos revealed that immediately following the live show, he was heading to the doctor's to undergo a "major" foot surgery he had been putting off for quite some time. "Today’s the day," he told his wife and co-host at the beginning of the episode. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year." Later on in the episode, Ripa joked, "basically, he’s having a pedicure," with the actor disagreeing, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery. It’s like a C-section for your toe."

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'Did You Write the Article?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos shared post-surgery care tips with Kelly Ripa.

After revealing the surgery to the audience, Consuelos did not miss the opportunity to provide Ripa with some tips on how to properly care for a loved one post-surgery, "Let me tell you something," he started. The Hope & Faith star replied, "Go ahead." "There are ways to care for loved ones after surgery. There's a whole article written about this," the father-of-three continued. Ripa teased him as she laughed, "Did you write the article?"

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Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa said she'll walk their dog while her husband recovers.

"Number one, take over some of their responsibilities. You already do that. We share responsibility," the Riverdale star went on. "Yeah. Yeah, don't worry. Don't worry. I'll continue to do that..." she said as she rolled her eyes. Consuelos added, "I walk Lena on the weekends; for the most part, you're gonna have to walk her this weekend," to which Ripa assured him, "Yes, don't worry, I'll walk Lena." "Be present during the recovery," he said. "That means put your phone down." "I'll put it on my tripod," Ripa continued teasing her husband.

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'I'll Be Right Here, Still Available'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa gave her husband short replies as he read the list.

"Take your AirPods out of your ears," Consuelos added, as the mother-of-three continued, "Uh huh..." "Being athestrong one. Come on, I need you to be the strong one," he stated. "No worries. Yes. Got it," Ripa quipped as she seemingly looked like she was over the conversation. "Stay available from the beginning," Consuelos told her. "I'll be right here, still available...." she replied.

'Is That Why You're Doing It?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos joked he was getting the surgery to be better at golf.