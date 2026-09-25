Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Undergoing 'Major' Foot Surgery After Avoiding It for a Year

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Mark Consuelos is finally taking care of a year-long health issue. The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host revealed during the Friday, September 25, episode that following the show, he was immediately heading to the doctor's to undergo the procedure. "Today’s the day," Consuelos told wife and co-host Kelly Ripa at the beginning of the episode. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year."

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'The Opportunity to Video Capture You Coming Out of Your Propofol Haze'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa joked she was only going with her husband to get a video following the surgery.

When asked if she would be accompanying her husband to the surgery, Ripa confirmed she would be, joking, "I’m not resisting the opportunity to video capture you coming out of your propofol haze." "That’s right. People say some funny, funny things," Consuelos replied about the anesthetic, as Ripa reminded him, "I have you on video from your last foot surgery!"

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'I’ve Never Heard of Fasting for 24 Hours Before a Surgery'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos shared he had not eaten since yesterday.

Consuelos shared he was already feeling "a little loopy" before the procedure because he had been instructed not to eat since the previous day, which shocked Ripa. "I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery," she claimed. "It’s dumb. I just want to eat!” Consuelos said. "I can be convinced to eat at any moment!"

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'It Hurts'

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Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos explained the pain is 'bad.'

While Consuelos didn’t share specifics about the surgery, he made it clear that he needs the procedure after Ripa questioned whether he was doing it to improve his golf game. "No, it’s arthritic, it’s bad," he spilled. "I need help. Yeah, it hurts." The couple then returned to the 24-hour fast conversation, with an audience member revealing he, too, had once been told to fast for 24 hours before undergoing surgery. After learning the man’s procedure involved his groin, Ripa noted the difference: "Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery!"

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'This Is a Major Surgery'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos called the procedure a 'C-section for your toe.'

"It’s my big toe!" Consuelos jumped in. "Basically, he’s having a pedicure," Ripa quipped. The actor disagreed, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery," he insisted, before adding, "It’s like a C-section for your toe." "You know what’s so funny?" his spouse hit back. "I didn’t fast at all for my C-section. And I was wide awake!"

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Kelly Ripa Had Surgery in July

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa was absent from 'Live' after undergoing gum graft surgery.