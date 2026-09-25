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Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Undergoing 'Major' Foot Surgery After Avoiding It for a Year

Image of Mark Consuelos discussed the surgery on September 25.
Source: MEGA: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos discussed the surgery on September 25.

Sept. 25 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos is finally taking care of a year-long health issue.

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host revealed during the Friday, September 25, episode that following the show, he was immediately heading to the doctor's to undergo the procedure.

"Today’s the day," Consuelos told wife and co-host Kelly Ripa at the beginning of the episode. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year."

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'The Opportunity to Video Capture You Coming Out of Your Propofol Haze'

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Image of Kelly Ripa joked that she was only going with her husband to get a video following the surgery.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa joked she was only going with her husband to get a video following the surgery.

When asked if she would be accompanying her husband to the surgery, Ripa confirmed she would be, joking, "I’m not resisting the opportunity to video capture you coming out of your propofol haze."

"That’s right. People say some funny, funny things," Consuelos replied about the anesthetic, as Ripa reminded him, "I have you on video from your last foot surgery!"

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'I’ve Never Heard of Fasting for 24 Hours Before a Surgery'

Image of Mark Consuelos shared he had not eaten since yesterday.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos shared he had not eaten since yesterday.

Consuelos shared he was already feeling "a little loopy" before the procedure because he had been instructed not to eat since the previous day, which shocked Ripa.

"I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery," she claimed.

"It’s dumb. I just want to eat!” Consuelos said. "I can be convinced to eat at any moment!"

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'It Hurts'

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Image of Mark Consuelos explained that the pain is 'bad.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos explained the pain is 'bad.'

While Consuelos didn’t share specifics about the surgery, he made it clear that he needs the procedure after Ripa questioned whether he was doing it to improve his golf game.

"No, it’s arthritic, it’s bad," he spilled. "I need help. Yeah, it hurts."

The couple then returned to the 24-hour fast conversation, with an audience member revealing he, too, had once been told to fast for 24 hours before undergoing surgery.

After learning the man’s procedure involved his groin, Ripa noted the difference: "Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery!"

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'This Is a Major Surgery'

Image of Mark Consuelos called the procedure a 'C-section for your toe.'
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos called the procedure a 'C-section for your toe.'

"It’s my big toe!" Consuelos jumped in.

"Basically, he’s having a pedicure," Ripa quipped.

The actor disagreed, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery," he insisted, before adding, "It’s like a C-section for your toe."

"You know what’s so funny?" his spouse hit back. "I didn’t fast at all for my C-section. And I was wide awake!"

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Kelly Ripa Had Surgery in July

Image of Kelly Ripa was absent from 'Live' after undergoing gum graft surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa was absent from 'Live' after undergoing gum graft surgery.

Ripa herself recently underwent gum graft surgery in late July after putting off the procedure for five years, forcing her to miss several weeks of the show while she recovered.

Consuelos had taken care of his wife at the time, revealing on Live that Ripa was under strict instructions not to speak and had to stick to soft foods as she healed. When she returned to set earlier this month, the mom-of-three admitted she hadn’t exactly been the easiest, joking she was "talking like crazy" despite her doctor’s orders.

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